Wells Fargo announces initiative for Native American communities

Wells Fargo announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities working with Native-led organizations. The Invest Native initiative aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The program is designed as a grantmaking initiative — to support a more equitable and prosperous future for Native Americans.

Invest Native begins with three grantees, each of whom will receive $500,000 grants:

• Lakota Funds will work with South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, or SDNHOC, on expanding access to housing and preserving community housing to significantly increase homeownership in Native communities across South Dakota.

• Native Community Capital is partnering with New Mexico Tribal Homeownership Coalition to strengthen homeownership throughout the state. The long-term objective is to build a campaign around model mortgage lending and homeownership activities that address the unique status of tribal trust lands. The New Mexico Tribal Homeownership Coalition's sole purpose is to advance homeownership in tribal communities.

• Four Bands Community Fund will team up with Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition to increase capital to Native entrepreneurs and drive small business growth.

Wells Fargo is also working with Enterprise Community Partners and its Native-led and experienced Tribal Nations team. Enterprise is the longest-standing national intermediary working with Tribes, Tribally Designated Housing Entities, Native community development financial institutions, and Native nonprofits with a national footprint to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging. Enterprise will provide thought leadership and strategic guidance, technical assistance and training, peer convening, and program evaluation to support this multi-year effort and foster maximum impact.