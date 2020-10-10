West end crash between two pickups hospitalizes multiple people

A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday night put multiple people in the hospital, and closed off a portion of 24th Street West.

Just after 8 p.m., Billings Police officers and American Medical Response crews arrived at the scene where a Dodge struck a Chevrolet at 24th Street West and Avenue C, shutting down the intersection for more than an hour.

Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther couldn't say how many people had been hospitalized, but said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker, the Dodge was traveling north on 24th Street West. Becker said that witnesses of the crash said the driver of the Dodge was speeding and did not have the headlights turned on when it hit the Chevrolet as it was turning onto Avenue C. Becker said the Chevrolet had at least seven passengers in the cab, including juveniles.

“Just with the sheer number of people involved, we thought we had what the paramedics call a ‘mass casualty event,’ but it doesn’t seem to be as serious as we worried,” he said.

Becker said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. Depending on the outcome of the investigation into the crash, he said a traffic citation could be issued.

