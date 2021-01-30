 Skip to main content
West End hit-and-run with RV hospitalizes one

One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run collision Saturday afternoon on Billings' West End.

First responders arrived at the intersection of 5th Street West and Grand Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after an RV collided with a Ford Explorer, and then left the area.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said another driver followed the RV down Grand Avenue, where it stopped downtown in a parking lot across from the Billings YMCA on North 32nd Street. Two people then reportedly ran away from the RV, a man and a woman.

Police are searching for the drivers, but have not been able to identify any suspects. The RV, Reid said, was not registered.

Reid said the driver of the Ford Explorer, a woman, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Along with police and personnel with American Medical Response, members of the Billings Fire Department also responded to the crash. 

