You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West End house fire causes $300,000 in damage

West End house fire causes $300,000 in damage

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Fire Department extinguished a fire that broke out at a home on Travertine Boulevard, near Central Avenue and 56th Street West, early Saturday morning. 

All of the residents at the home, including two dogs, escaped the house without injury after a fire burned through an attached garage and spread to the attic. The fire breached a window and caused smoke damage throughout the house. 

Smoke alarms alerted residents, according to a statement issued by BFD, and fire crews responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m. 

According to the statement, the house sustained $300,000 in property damage, and its cause is still being investigated. 

0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Family, friends honor Selena Not Afraid on her birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News