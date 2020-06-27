West End house fire causes $300,000 in damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Fire Department extinguished a fire that broke out at a home on Travertine Boulevard, near Central Avenue and 56th Street West, early Saturday morning.

All of the residents at the home, including two dogs, escaped the house without injury after a fire burned through an attached garage and spread to the attic. The fire breached a window and caused smoke damage throughout the house.

Smoke alarms alerted residents, according to a statement issued by BFD, and fire crews responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m.

According to the statement, the house sustained $300,000 in property damage, and its cause is still being investigated.

