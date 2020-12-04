West End house party ends with a fight, fireworks and police

A fight and what were probably fireworks launched during a house party brought several Billings police cruisers to the West End Friday night.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint at a residence near the intersection of 18th Street West and Belvedere Drive just after 9 p.m., according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

“This got called in as a shooting call, but as far as we know, there was no shooting,” BPD Sgt. Glenn Gunther told the Gazette at the scene.

Gunther later said that after investigating, police believe that fireworks set off during a party spurred the weapons call.

Gunther said there was also a fight that broke out during the party, but nobody was seriously injured. Although American Medical Response arrived with police, along with a Billings Fire Department engine, crews did not take anybody to the hospital.

Cruisers lined the streets of Belvedere Drive to 19th Street West. Officers walked through the area, looking inside and under vehicles for party-goers who scattered when the police arrived.

“Basically, it looks like we had an underage party, and a lot of the kids got scared and ran from us,” Gunther said.

Multiple juveniles have been questioned, and an investigation into the call is still ongoing, according to the tweet from BPD.

