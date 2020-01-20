{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. Thrifty

The Mr. Thrifty Foods store at 1140 South 29th Street is for sale.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

The Mr. Thrifty Foods building on the West End of Billings is for sale, but the location will remain open for business until it is sold, the owner said Monday afternoon.

The West End Mr. Thrifty Foods building was put up for sale in early January. Owner Larry Mathews said he would be consolidating his business and intended to keep the other Mr. Thrifty Foods at 201 N. 14th St. open.

The 10,800-square-foot West End building, located at 1140 S. 29th St. W., sits on a 1.516-acre lot and the sale price is $1.16 million. The sale is being handled by Dick Zier Brokerage. A sales flyer describes it as an "excellent commercial property in a great location" with "easy access to the loading docks."

"It will continue to operate until if and when the building sells," owner Larry Mathews said of the West End store.

The West End Mr. Thrifty opened in late 2011 and employed 17 people, The Gazette reported at the time. The location had previously been home to the Furniture Outlet Store. 

Mathews said Monday that some but not all of the employees at the West End store will be relocated to the downtown store.

The Mr. Thrifty Foods business, at one point known as Mr. Thrifty Sales, has been in existence for about 38 years. The downtown location had been up and running for several years before the West End expansion.

Mr. Thrifty Foods specializes in discounted grocery products, some of which are acquired as a result of "overstock, mis-shipments, closeouts, short-dated per manufacturers 'best-by' date, or even as simple as new packaging/labeling," the business' website states

Mathews also owns and operates the Lil' Market Groceries in downtown Billings. The small downtown grocery store operates out of the Valley Credit Union building at 207 North Broadway. Lil' Market Groceries opened late in the summer of 2019.

