West End seafood vendor hosts 'Mini Farmers Market' to fill the fresh food gap

Along with delaying or canceling farmers markets in the area, COVID-19 has also forced businesses in and out of Billings to adopt entirely new models of sales. After being forced to close down the showroom that Wanderaas had opened at the beginning of March, Billings Seafood Guys switched from a monthly food subscription to a same-day, no-contact delivery model.

In consideration for operating while the state is still under Phase Two, Wanderaas said he consulted health officials based out of the West End. No food will be prepared at the mini market, and the event will be limited to 7-10 vendors.

Sara Hollenbeck, the owner of High Five Meats, learned of the market through her contact with Wanderaas. The mini market was the first of the season for Hollenbeck, who works out of Molt selling pork, beef and lamb for delivery or pick-up.

“Meat is in season year-round, so we were ready to go when he called,” she said.

Although the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions imposed to prevent its spread have either threatened or shuttered many businesses throughout Montana, High Five Meats managed to thrive during the past three months. Hollenbeck attributes that to both a lack of inventory in major supermarkets, and a demand from customers to know where they’re getting meat from.