West End seafood vendor hosts 'Mini Farmers Market' to fill the fresh food gap

The West End’s first Mini Farmers Market drew over 100 people to shop at seven local vendors Saturday.
The market comes days after the delay of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market while the state remains in Phase Two of reopening, which many local businesses depend on throughout the summer for sales and marketing. Although it is unclear when the downtown farmers market will proceed, the Billings West End Mini Farmers Market will be held at least for the next three weeks.
“We’ve had this idea for a while, but we really just started thinking about this about two, maybe three, weeks ago. The whole idea was really just to give vendors something until we see the downtown market open back up,” said Jon Wanderaas, the owner of wild-caught seafood business Billings Seafood Guys.
Saturday’s market was held at Billings Seafood Guys’ warehouse and showroom location.
“Most everyone here relies on shows, and local mini markets. There’s been nothing for the past few months,” he said.
Wanderaas hosted the market in front of his West End location following the further delay of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market, and after discussions with local business owners. He said that of the seven vendors at Saturday’s market, only four have a location from which to sell their products.
Along with delaying or canceling farmers markets in the area, COVID-19 has also forced businesses in and out of Billings to adopt entirely new models of sales. After being forced to close down the showroom that Wanderaas had opened at the beginning of March, Billings Seafood Guys switched from a monthly food subscription to a same-day, no-contact delivery model.
In consideration for operating while the state is still under Phase Two, Wanderaas said he consulted health officials based out of the West End. No food will be prepared at the mini market, and the event will be limited to 7-10 vendors.
Sara Hollenbeck, the owner of High Five Meats, learned of the market through her contact with Wanderaas. The mini market was the first of the season for Hollenbeck, who works out of Molt selling pork, beef and lamb for delivery or pick-up.
“Meat is in season year-round, so we were ready to go when he called,” she said.
Although the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions imposed to prevent its spread have either threatened or shuttered many businesses throughout Montana, High Five Meats managed to thrive during the past three months. Hollenbeck attributes that to both a lack of inventory in major supermarkets, and a demand from customers to know where they’re getting meat from.
“I’ve probably sold more in the past three months than I did for all of 2019,” she said.
Coronavirus restrictions derailed the plans to expand for Campfire Blend Coffee Co., which also had a spot at Saturday’s market. The coffee company sprang from an effort to monetize the Campfire Hour Podcast started in March 2019, and began selling products that included their staple whiskey coffee in December of that same year. The outbreak of COVID-19 saw their retail opportunities halted.
Online sales continued, however, and company CEO Kelli Maxwell said they had sold out of nearly all of their items they had brought to the market only an hour after it opened.
Maxwell, who also owns a marketing agency in Billings, said the onset of COVID-19 restrictions spurred a renewed interest in supporting local businesses.
“There has been a lot of dialogue around supporting local, and that’s encouraging because that’s who I work with every day,” said Maxwell.
Lisa and Mike O’Neil, who typically spend their weekends at farmers markets during the spring and summer, came to the West End for just that reason.
“This is the first one that we’ve been to this year, and we only heard about it through social media,” said Mike O’Neil.
The two came to the market to stop by a stand run by Rae Rae's Bakery, and get beef prices from High Five Meats. Both said they plan on returning next weekend.
