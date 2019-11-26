Taylor Johnson, daughter of Stephanie Harper and Danny Wilson, and Hunter Morse, son of Judy and Rob Morse, were crowned queen and king of the West High TWIRP dance at MetraPark Expo Center on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Other queen candidates were Megan Benton, Emily Cherry, Grace Walker and Grace Watson.
Other king candidates were Nathan Dewar, Johnathan Nickoloff, Peyton Sullivan and Cade Tyson.