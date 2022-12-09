West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat.

Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes.

“This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said in a statement issued by the Montana Department of Justice. “We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls."

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Billings Police Department (BPD) dispatch received a call stating there was a shooting in the math wing at West. BPD immediately contacted the West High School Resource Officer who then placed the building in a precautionary lockdown. Police and building administration conducted a safety check and found no evidence of any safety concerns.

During the lockdown, one student in the school texted her parents saying she was huddled with other students in the back of her classroom with the lights out and that they were being told nothing.

The threatening call appeared to have come from out of state, said Billings Police Ben Sgt. Milam in a statement at 9:45 a.m.

“Multiple officers were already on the scene and everything is OK,” he said.

Once the threat was lifted at about 9:45 a.m., several parents could be seen in the parking lot of the school picking up their children.

The threat appears to be part of a series of threats phoned into Montana high schools Friday morning. Schools in Colstrip, Red Lodge, Miles City, Manhattan, Missoula, Helena, Forsyth and Cascade and Madison counties also received false shooting threats.

“Red Lodge PD and Carbon Co. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after the threat being made and everything was OK,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “While these are extremely taxing on 911 and emergency personnel, we take each of these threats seriously until proven otherwise.”

In Miles City, police responded to a report of shots fired at Custer County District High School.

“High school campus has been searched and is secure. No threat identified, no shots heard, no suspect located or arrested,” according to a statement from Miles City Police.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media they had received a report of an active shooter at the Manhattan Community Library located next to the high school that was later determined to be a “swatting incident” after an investigation. “Swatting” refers to false phone threats made to police.

The Rosebud County Sheriff issued a statement saying, “at this time this is nothing more than a false report, one that could have endangered the public. We find this kind of behavior unacceptable.”

Similar series of swatting calls on schools have also been reported recently in South Dakota, Oklahoma and Georgia.

“We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls,” Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said in a statement Friday.

In a statement following the lifting of West's lockdown, School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said that there would be an increased police presence at all of the district's high schools and middle schools for the rest of the day.

In light of recent shooting threats made towards Billings high schools, parents have reached out to district administration about installing metal detectors at all the high schools to curb these threats. Upham said he spoke with representatives with the school safety firm Secure Education Consultants Friday who said they weren’t an effective deterrent to school shootings.

“In an effort to address these significant issues, we as an entire community need to talk about, educate, and support each other, which includes students, to mitigate and eliminate these types of threats. I want you to know that I take this seriously and want to reassure everyone that this is my highest priority,” Upham wrote.

"Swatting" involves calling law enforcement as a hoax to a crisis, such as a school shooting, in order to startle an unsuspecting victim. In some instances, a person suspected of swatting could be charged with a federal crime. In 2019, the Associated Press reported, a California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison when he placed a bogus report of a hostage situation to law enforcement in Wichita, Kansas that resulted in police killing a man.

FBI Public Information Officer Sandra Baker told the Gazette on Friday the bureau is aware of the threats and is in touch with its local law enforcement partners. She said the FBI also encourages the public to report any suspicious activity.

Following a threat last week at West High, more than 1,300 students stayed home Wednesday. That threat was discovered written in a bathroom stall. The threat included the drawing of a swastika and said that on Dec. 7 the school would be “shot up.”

On Monday, a second note was found in a girls bathroom stall with a similar message but in different handwriting.

In the days between the discovery of the note and the day of the threat, additional Billings Police officers were stationed in the school parking lot and in the school at the start of classes. No arrests have been made and extra police will continue to be present at the school as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, a similar threat written on a Senior High bathroom stall was posted onto Snapchat. School administration quickly became aware of the threat and conducted an investigation. A student was identified, arrested and charged with intimidation, according to the BPD Student Resource Officer Sgt. Matthew Chaney. The student was taken to Youth Services.