West High one of several Eastern Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was on a hard lockdown for more than an hour Friday morning following a shooting threat.

One student in the school texted her parents during the lockdown saying she was huddled with other students in the back of her classroom with the lights out and that they were being told nothing.

The threatening call appears to have come from out of state, said Billings Police Ben Sgt. Milam in a statement at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

“Multiple officers were already on the scene and everything is OK,” Milam said.

Once the threat was lifted at about 10 a.m., several parents could be seen in the parking lot of the school picking up their children.

The threat appears to be part of a series of threats phoned into Montana high schools Friday morning. Schools in Red Lodge, Miles City, and Forsyth also received threats.

The Rosebud County Sheriff issued a statement saying, “at this time this is nothing more than a false report, one that could have endangered the public. We find this kind of behavior unacceptable.”

Following a threat last week at West High, more than 1,300 students stayed home Wednesday. That threat was discovered written in a bathroom stall. The threat included the drawing of a swastika and said that on Dec. 7 the school would be “shot up.”

On Monday, a second note was found in a girls bathroom stall with a similar message but in different handwriting.

In the days between the discovery of the note and the day of the threat, additional Billings Police officers were stationed in the school parking lot and in the school at the start of classes. No arrests have been made and extra police will continue to be present at the school as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, a similar threat written on a Senior High bathroom stall was posted onto Snapchat. School administration quickly became aware of the threat and conducted an investigation. A student was identified, arrested and charged with intimidation, according to the BPD Student Resource Officer Sgt. Matthew Chaney. The student was taken to Youth Services.

Red Lodge High School in Carbon County also received a threat Friday morning.

“Red Lodge PD and Carbon Co. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after the threat being made and everything was OK,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “While these are extremely taxing on 911 and emergency personnel, we take each of these threats seriously until proven otherwise.”

In Miles City, police responded to a report of shots fired at Custer County District High School.

“Multiple officers are currently on scene at this point no threat has been identified,” according to a statement from Miles City Police.