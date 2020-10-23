West High shooting threat remains "uncorroborated," police say

A reported shooting threat against Billings West High remains "uncorroborated" after several days of investigation, Billings police said Friday.

The FBI received a tip about a threatened shooting that would take place on Oct. 26 that stemmed from an online chat room and began investigating with Billings police, according to a press release from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. Police announced the initial investigation Wednesday.

"The threat remains anonymous, uncorroborated, and so far has lacked credibility to indicate an imminent threat," Wooley wrote.

Despite that assessment, more "law enforcement resources" will still be available around School District 2 facilities, Wooley wrote. SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham previously said that more officers would be at West.

"The BPD believes the planned response is appropriate and adequate to deter, prevent, or if needed quickly respond to any potential threat while allowing normal school functions to occur," Wooley wrote.

