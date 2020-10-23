 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West High shooting threat remains "uncorroborated," police say
editor's pick alert

West High shooting threat remains "uncorroborated," police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A reported shooting threat against Billings West High remains "uncorroborated" after several days of investigation, Billings police said Friday. 

The FBI received a tip about a threatened shooting that would take place on Oct. 26 that stemmed from an online chat room and began investigating with Billings police, according to a press release from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. Police announced the initial investigation Wednesday. 

"The threat remains anonymous, uncorroborated, and so far has lacked credibility to indicate an imminent threat," Wooley wrote. 

Despite that assessment, more "law enforcement resources" will still be available around School District 2 facilities, Wooley wrote. SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham previously said that more officers would be at West. 

"The BPD believes the planned response is appropriate and adequate to deter, prevent, or if needed quickly respond to any potential threat while allowing normal school functions to occur," Wooley wrote. 

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News