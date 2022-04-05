West High students walk out in support of special-needs student Emily Pennington

Hundreds of students walked out of class Tuesday morning at West High School in support of Emily Pennington, a junior there with Down syndrome who is fighting to be able to attend her senior year and graduate with her classmates.

The school board meets tonight to consider possible changes to an existing age-out policy that could prevent the 18-year-old Pennington from enrolling for her senior year.

It is an issue that straddles a lack of sufficient funding from the state, and a board that is required to make systematic actions rather than address the needs of a single student.

A state law, House Bill 233, was recently amended to allow funding for some special-needs students like Emily to continue their education past age 19. The funding, however, would still leave the school district with a special education financial shortfall.

“I’ve always thought that [special-needs students] definitely need more attention because they go unrecognized for the struggles they get put through and how they get made fun of all the time,” Cami Goodman, a West High sophomore said Tuesday.

This controversy brings awareness to those struggles, Goodman said.

Katie Rousch, a junior, has attended school with Pennington since seventh grade.

“I’ve had a few classes with her, and if anybody deserves to graduate, it’s her. She just has such a positive attitude about everything.”

Rousch added that Pennington always tries her best in class. She frequently helped another special-needs girl in one class, Rousch remembers.

Rousch also has had open-heart surgery, like Pennington, so she knows how hard it can be to recover.

“I got it done during the summer because my parents didn’t want me to have to try to catch up, but sometimes you don’t get to choose,” she said.

Emily faces aging out because she repeated kindergarten. Her parents had her repeat kindergarten because she had numerous serious health conditions and medical operations as a child, including open heart surgery, a seizure disorder and leukemia. At one point, she spent six months in a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

Students rallied outside for at least 30 minutes and some chanted “let her stay.”

Ellie Peckham, a junior, said Pennington is the sweetest person she knows, and “she is a light in our school.”

Peckham has ADHD, so she receives some extra assistance in school. “I have extended amount of time on work. She should have extended amount of school.”

“If we can’t change it for her this year, then we need to look at changing the policy for future students so we don’t run into this again,” she added.

Emily and her mom, Jana, didn’t expect the issue to get this big, they said, but they are grateful for the support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0