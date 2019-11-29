Update 3:30 p.m.: According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been closed between the Montana state line and Ranchester, Wyo.
Black ice is being reported across much of Wyoming and Eastern Montana this afternoon.
The forecast for snow accumulation lessened slightly in Billings, but travel could still be dangerous, especially in southeastern Montana, which Friday morning saw black ice conditions and freezing rain.
Billings was expected to see about 6 to 10 inches between Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. Earlier forecasts predicted up to a foot of snow.
"A little bit less moisture is being produced," said NWS Meteorologist Brian Tesar.
Snow was expected to get heavier throughout Friday, with heaviest snowfall happening overnight, he said.
Friday accumulation in Billings was expected around 2 inches, with 5 inches accruing overnight. Saturday, a couple of inches of snow were forecast in the morning before it was expected to taper off. Friday's high was forecast as 26 degrees. Saturday's high was 23 degrees.
The weather should dry out by the beginning of next week, Tesar said — Billings wasn't expecting more snow.
Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 31. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s.
Billings and much of south-central Montana were under a winter storm warning for snow, wind gusts up to 35 mph and low-visibility starting early Friday morning. The warning was set to expire Saturday at 6 p.m.
Southeastern Montana already saw freezing drizzle Friday morning, Tesar said.
Fallon, Custer, Carter and Powder River counties were under a special watch for the freezing rain.
"We do have black ice out there, so snow will hide that black ice and there'll be treacherous travel out there by tomorrow and tonight," he said.
Multiple crashes on roadways in Eastern Montana have left some blockages and closures, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
A crash on Interstate 94 west of Hathaway and near Sweeney Creek has reduced the highway to one lane of traffic around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Scattered snow and black ice were on I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota line, according to MDT.
East of Billings down to Hardin and Crow Agency has seen some freezing rain and icy conditions on I-90, MDT reports.
I-90 west of Billings is less treacherous, but still could see scattered snow and ice going to Bozeman. The Bozeman pass was icy, with low visibility and wind gusts of about 30 mph. Livingston to Big Timber was snowy and icy on the roadway. Snow was blowing and drifting and roads were icy from Big Timber to Columbus, according to MDT.