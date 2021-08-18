Western Heritage Center hosts a reflection of Montana's cemeteries

The Western Heritage Center welcomes interpretive historian and author Ellen B. Baumler for a free High Noon lecture on Aug. 19 at noon.
Baumler will discuss her new book, “Life of the Afterlife: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries.” This program will explore the evolution of Montana’s cemeteries from boot hills to tended grounds, and Baumler will also share her unique perspective on the transformation of burial customs.
Baumler was the interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society for 26 years in Helena. When she began there, she synthesized history to make signage for historical sites. She loved presenting and discussing history, and this project led to her to write historical books. She has authored and edited many writings, including her most recent book “Life of the Afterlife in the Big Sky State: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries” which she will discuss at this lecture. Baumler has received the Montana’s Governor’s Award for the Humanities and the Peter Yegen Jr. Award for her work in the history field.
“We are so excited to have Ellen Baumler give her unique perspective on cemeteries: from a past of random burials across Big Sky-- under roads, fields, housing developments, and shopping centers-- to present customs of remembering those who are gone,” Community Historian Lauren Hunley said. “It is a great time for Baumler to visit because of our upcoming Voices of the Past event at Mountview Cemetery in late October. At this event, we will team up with local actors to portray Billings historic figures, so they can share their stories with visitors.”
For more information on the “Life of the Afterlife” High Noon program, or on the upcoming Voices of the Past living history event, please contact Lauren Hunley, Community Historian, at (406) 256-6809 x134 or lauren@ywhc.org, or go to www.ywhc.org.