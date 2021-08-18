Western Heritage Center hosts a reflection of Montana's cemeteries

The Western Heritage Center welcomes interpretive historian and author Ellen B. Baumler for a free High Noon lecture on Aug. 19 at noon.

Baumler will discuss her new book, “Life of the Afterlife: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries.” This program will explore the evolution of Montana’s cemeteries from boot hills to tended grounds, and Baumler will also share her unique perspective on the transformation of burial customs.

Baumler was the interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society for 26 years in Helena. When she began there, she synthesized history to make signage for historical sites. She loved presenting and discussing history, and this project led to her to write historical books. She has authored and edited many writings, including her most recent book “Life of the Afterlife in the Big Sky State: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries” which she will discuss at this lecture. Baumler has received the Montana’s Governor’s Award for the Humanities and the Peter Yegen Jr. Award for her work in the history field.