Western Heritage Center launches new walking tour site at Riverside Park

The Western Heritage Center’s newest historic walking tour location will be Laurel’s Riverside Park, located north of Thiel Road on Highway 212.

The first tour will be Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m., (meet by the Rod & Gun Club), and the program will be repeated on Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m.

The new tour site is also being nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Space is limited, please call the WHC at (406) 256-6809 to reserve your spot.

The WHC will offer 12 different walking tours this summer. Most are focused on Downtown Billings, but other locations include Swords Park, the Moss Mansion neighborhood, and historic South Park. Walking tours are $10, $5 for students, and children under 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased from the tour guide when you arrive. For a full tour schedule, please go to https://www.ywhc.org/museum-programs/historic-walking-tours/.

