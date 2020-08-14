Western Heritage Center offers back-to-school kits for teachers

Montana teachers are invited to go to the Western Heritage Center, located at 2822 Montana Ave., to receive a free back-to-school kit of instructional materials. The packets will be available until the end of September and feature the Center’s Educator Resource Guides, educational booklets and a free pass for a visit to the WHC. Teachers may pick up a free back-to-school kit at the Western Heritage Center front desk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
The Resource Guides include numerous handouts, reading excerpts, writing and presentation assignments, discussion questions, and map exercises. Many are suitable for online instruction, according to a press release from the center.
These innovative education materials include the Montana Social Studies Content Standards, and were created by the American Indian Tribal Histories Project, a prior Western Heritage Center grant-funded program that produced a wide range of materials.
The Western Heritage Center prioritizes education as a core aspect of its mission and continues to find new ways to share its diverse resources. More in-depth traveling exhibits and Teaching Trunks, including extensive Educator Guides and numerous books, maps, photos and touchable artifacts, are available to local teachers for a $15 rental fee. Topics include trunks specific to the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Nations, Tribal Flags of Montana, the Homesteader Era and Montana’s Early Peoples.
For more information about the WHC’s current exhibits and community education programs, go to ywhc.org or call 406-256-6809.
