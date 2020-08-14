Western Heritage Center offers back-to-school kits for teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana teachers are invited to go to the Western Heritage Center, located at 2822 Montana Ave., to receive a free back-to-school kit of instructional materials. The packets will be available until the end of September and feature the Center’s Educator Resource Guides, educational booklets and a free pass for a visit to the WHC. Teachers may pick up a free back-to-school kit at the Western Heritage Center front desk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

The Resource Guides include numerous handouts, reading excerpts, writing and presentation assignments, discussion questions, and map exercises. Many are suitable for online instruction, according to a press release from the center.

These innovative education materials include the Montana Social Studies Content Standards, and were created by the American Indian Tribal Histories Project, a prior Western Heritage Center grant-funded program that produced a wide range of materials.