Western Heritage Center reopens with 3 new exhibits

The Western Heritage Center will unveil three new exhibits when it reopens to the public on Tuesday, March 3. The center's mission is to collect, preserve, and share the stories of the people and places of the Yellowstone River Valley and the Northern High Plains.

“We’re incredibly excited about these exhibits,” Lauren Hunley, community historian, said in a press release. “Each one is surprisingly relevant to our community.”

The exhibit “Saints & Sinners: Women Breaking Tradition” explores 10 women in Yellowstone County who refused to let society dictate to them. Some of these women worked within societal expectations; some intentionally pushed against these restraints. But all of these women lived life on their own terms, paving the way for women today.

“When Culture Meets Fashion: Apsaalooke Crow Style” features the styles of Della BigHair-Stump (Designs by Della). Della blends traditional Crow designs with contemporary fashion to create beautifully unique clothing.

“Now a Montanan: Stories of Immigrant Women in Yellowstone County” is a partnership with Rocky Mountain College’s Office of International Programs. The exhibit portrays the experiences of contemporary immigrant women and their journey to Montana.

Western Heritage Center, located at 2822 Montana Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, call 256-6809, or go to ywhc.org.

