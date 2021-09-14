Western Heritage Center to highlight women's history at free online lecture

The Western Heritage Center will host a free online High Noon lecture entitled “And Yet They Persisted: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Equality in America,” with Mary Jane Bradbury on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 12–1 p.m. The program will be available to watch live from the WHC Facebook page. There will be no in-person audience, although the WHC will remain open as usual.

This program will offer a unique perspective on local women’s history, explains Community Historian Lauren Hunley.

“This history is always relevant to understanding not only our past, but our present and future. By learning how women secured space at Montana’s political table, we can also understand more about current social and political issues. Ms. Bradbury brings her own gift for storytelling to this history and really makes it come alive.”

Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.