Western Heritage Center to host expert on Jim Bridger

The Western Heritage Center will host historian and author Jerry Enzler, who is considered the foremost expert on frontiersman Jim Bridger, for a free High Noon lecture on Thursday, Sept. 2 at noon.

Enzler has been researching a biography, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” for over a decade, and his work is the first documented Bridger biography in 60 years. Enzler will read from his book, discuss new research, and sign copies, which can be purchased at that time.

“We are incredibly excited to host Jerry Enzler, whose passion and dedication are fully evident in this seminal work,” said WHC Executive Director, Kevin Kooistra. “This era of Western history is captivating and Enzler’s incredibly deep and detailed work will really offer a new perspective on an iconic man and time."

Te program is presented with the assistance of Mike Penfold of Our Montana.

The WHC is located on 2822 Montana Avenue, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with admission fees of $5 or less. Information on upcoming programs and other exhibits can be accessed at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at 406-256-6809.

