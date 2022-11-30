Western Heritage Center to host free holiday playapalooza

The Western Heritage Center will host Holiday Playapalooza 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 am – 2 pm. Admission is free, as are all activities, thanks to sponsorship from Wendy’s of Montana. This year’s Playapalooza will include traditional holiday games, crafts, face painting, and zoo animals, along with photos and storytime with Santa.

Volunteer Co-Chair Joyce Mayer helped create Holiday Playapalooza several years ago and explained, “The WHC family realized that Billings needed a free holiday event where all kids could get a picture with Santa and enjoy some festive cheer. We are delighted to once again welcome everyone to join us for a wonderful day of activities celebrating many of our local cultural traditions.”

Heritage games and crafts, along with simple holiday treats, will be offered all day, and the special activities are scheduled as follows: photos with Santa, 10 am – 1 pm; event photo booth, 10 am – 1 pm; ZooMontana animal visit, 10 – 11 am; professional face painting, 11 am – 1 pm; storytime with Santa, 1 – 2 pm.

“Thanks to generous support from Wendy’s of Montana, we’ve been able to create a really fantastic party for the children and families of Billings, and we are so excited to share the museum with everyone,” said Cecelia Gavinsky, WHC Collections Manager and Event Co-Chair. “This is a great way for us to meet more community members, and to show youth and adults that local history can come alive in really fun, interactive ways.”

The Western Heritage Center is located at 2822 Montana Avenue, in downtown Billings, and has a ground-level, ADA-accessible entrance on the west side of the building. All public areas are fully accessible by elevator. For more information, go to www.ywhc.org or call Cecelia Gavinsky at (406) 256-6809 x122.