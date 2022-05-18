 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Heritage Center to host free lecture on Crow Nation War Shields

Western Heritage Center will host a free lecture on Crow Nation war shields

The Western Heritage Center will host Aaron Brien, Crow Tribe historic preservation officer, on May 19 for a free lecture from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. entitled “Ishbinnaache Chikituuk: An Examination of a Crow War Shield at the Chicago Field Museum.”

The Western Heritage Center will host Aaron Brien, Crow Tribe historic preservation officer, on May 19 for a free lecture from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. entitled “Ishbinnaache Chikituuk: An Examination of a Crow War Shield at the Chicago Field Museum.” Brien, an anthropologist and preservation expert, is the leading scholar of Crow (Apsaalooke) war shields and worked with the Chicago Field Museum on the “Apsaalooke Women & Warriors” exhibit in 2020, which will be on display this summer at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman.

Kevin Kooistra, executive director of the Western Heritage Center, explains, “we really encourage everyone who is interested in the history and culture of the Crow Nation to attend this program. Aaron Brien’s work is groundbreaking and provides a new perspective on the use and role of the war shields in Apsaalooke life.” Kooistra adds, “personally, I also am very excited to visit ‘Apsaalooke Women & Warriors’ at the Museum of the Rockies this summer. The WHC team wanted to offer local residents and guests the opportunity to learn even more about this fascinating collection of artifacts and knowledge.”

Brien currently serves as the Crow Tribe historic preservation officer, and works with numerous other organizations and networks. His scholarship is highly valued, and he has played a major role in recent efforts to improve and expand historic preservation of Native American artifacts and knowledge.

The program will also be broadcast through Facebook Live on the WHC page at https://www.facebook.com/WesternHeritageCenter/, and will be available through Community7 public television accessed from www.ywhc.org/museum-programs/lecture-series/.

The WHC is located on 2822 Montana Avenue and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with admission fees of $5 or less. Information on exhibits, resources, and upcoming programs can be found at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at (406) 256-6809.

