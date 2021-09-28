Western Heritage Center to host living history event

The Western Heritage Center and the Billings Parks Department are collaborating to create a new community experience in October.
The WHC’s new fundraiser, “Voices of the Past,” is a living history event hosted in collaboration with the City at Mountview Cemetery, with performances on October 23 & 30, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets are $20 until October 4 ($25 thereafter), and are available at the WHC, 2822 Montana Ave or online at www.ywhc.org.
“This will be a fantastic opportunity for local history buffs and newcomers alike to see a completely new perspective on the story of our community,” said Executive Director Kevin Kooistra. Kooistra adds that incredible research and planning have been done by staff and volunteers, particularly Lee Stadtmiller, former manager of Mountview Cemetery, and current WHC volunteer specializing in local cemetery history, preservation, and documentation. This event will give long-time locals and newcomers a whole new perspective on this community and its many stories.
The event will feature several local actors bringing to life historic figures from the area who are buried at Mountview, including heroic Sheriff James Webb, local madam Olive Warren, and suffragist Hazel Hunkins Hallinan. Guests will be able to socially distance and will self-guide through the Mountview Cemetery grounds, with performances located throughout the historic sections. Sponsors for the event include ExxonMobil, Smith Funeral Chapels, and the Bill Cole Family.
Those with any questions or accommodation requests may contact volunteers@ywhc.org or talk to WHC staff directly.