Western Heritage Center to host virtual lecture on collectors

The Western Heritage Center will host Museum of World Treasures Program Director Kristin Martin for an online lecture Thursday, March 18 at noon.

Her presentation, "Why is this stuff so interesting?" will explore the origins and implications of people’s need to collect things. The urge to collect physical objects can be observed throughout history and in most all people. But why do we collect? And why specifically do we crave physical connection to the past? Join Martin as she uncovers this elemental human desire.

The lecture will be available live on the Western Heritage Center’s Facebook page starting at noon. There will be no in-person audience.

Kristin Martin leads education, exhibits, and collection work in the Programs Department at the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, KS. Recently in her work at the Museum of World Treasures, she has begun advocating for further policies protecting the collection and preservation of ephemera.

As a Certified Interpretive Guide through the National Association for Interpretation, Kristin is committed to developing and delivering approachable and edifying history programming.

