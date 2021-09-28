Western music legends the Sons of the Pioneers coming to Billings

Regarded as one of most influential and prolific Western music group in American history, the Sons of the Pioneers will perform in Billings on Wednesday September 29 at Lockwood Performing Arts Center.
The concert is hosted by KGHL AM790. “This is the first time our radio station has put on a concert like this, but it is an event that’s perfect for our Classic Country and Western audience”, said KGHL station owner Taylor Brown in a press release. “The legendary Lonnie Bell and Ed McIntosh have already agreed to EmCee and introduce the Sons of the Pioneers on stage. Lonnie brought Country and Western music to Billings radio in 1964, so it will be a very special evening.”
The concert will be held in the Lockwood Performing Arts Center in the new Lockwood High School. Tickets are priced at $34 each, with the best seats assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased at KGHL Radio, 600 First Ave. N., in Billings, or by calling 406-252-6661.
The Sons of the Pioneers are the gold standard for Western music, delivering thrilling harmonies, iconic yodeling, and poetic images of the West. Signature songs like “Cool Water,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” forever rooted in Western lore, are stirring new audiences of all ages. Performing in Billings will be Tommy Nallie (lead guitar and vocals), Roy (Dusty) Rogers, Jr., (MC, vocals), Ken Lattimore (vocals, fiddle), John Fullerton (vocals, rhythm guitar), Paul Elliott (fiddle), and Chuck Ervin (bass, vocals).
“We stay true to the music—so many of these songs are masterpieces—and audiences just get really excited,” said Nallie, the current leader and the fourth “trail boss” in the group’s history.
The Pioneers’ songs have appeared in more than 100 Western films and continue to be used widely, such as in the Coen brothers’ “The Big Lebowski” (1998) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018), Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” (2018), and in Ken Burns’ epic “Country Music” TV documentary (2019).
In celebration of the historic 85th anniversary, the Pioneers recently released their first album in eight years, “85 Years of Harmony,” to wide acclaim. In the group's history, they've been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Swing Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to name a few. The group’s renditions of “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the Smithsonian Institution has named the group one of America’s “National Treasures.”