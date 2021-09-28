Western music legends the Sons of the Pioneers coming to Billings

Regarded as one of most influential and prolific Western music group in American history, the Sons of the Pioneers will perform in Billings on Wednesday September 29 at Lockwood Performing Arts Center.

The concert is hosted by KGHL AM790. “This is the first time our radio station has put on a concert like this, but it is an event that’s perfect for our Classic Country and Western audience”, said KGHL station owner Taylor Brown in a press release. “The legendary Lonnie Bell and Ed McIntosh have already agreed to EmCee and introduce the Sons of the Pioneers on stage. Lonnie brought Country and Western music to Billings radio in 1964, so it will be a very special evening.”

The concert will be held in the Lockwood Performing Arts Center in the new Lockwood High School. Tickets are priced at $34 each, with the best seats assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased at KGHL Radio, 600 First Ave. N., in Billings, or by calling 406-252-6661.