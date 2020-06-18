What's with all the moths? Miller moths a pest for people, but become a buffet for bears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After several down years, miller moths have stretched their wings in Billings this June.

The moths — mottled brown, about an inch long, with a penchant for nectar and porch lights — are common to Montana. It's unclear if this year's swarm is a bumper crop, because there's no local population monitoring.

“It’s hard to determine if we are seeing a higher population than normal or maybe if we are still seeing an average number,” said Callie Cooley, the Montana State University Extension agricultural agent for Yellowstone County. “As far as I can see, personally, it does seem like there are certainly more months this spring and summer.”

In their caterpillar phase as army cutworms, the insects can damage crops like winter wheat, alfalfa, and sugar beets. Cooley said that she received some reports of crop damage north of Billings and toward Broadview, but nothing that would signal an upcoming plague of moths.

The moths had several years of lower populations in the Billings area; they're a different species than smaller, lighter-colored webworm moths that blanketed the area five years ago.

“I think we’re seeing typical levels now,” said Jeff Ewelt, the executive director of ZooMontana.