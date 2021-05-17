WHC to resume High Noon lecture series with film discussion May 20

The Western Heritage Center will host filmmaker Stephanie Alton on May 20, 2021 for the first in-person High Noon lecture in more than a year. Alton’s documentary, “Ridin’ for the Brand,” is the product of the year she spent with three Big Timber ranch families, whose ancestors arrived in the area during Texas cattle drives over 100 years ago.
Exploring these families’ efforts to maintain the only lifestyle they know and love, Alton also applies the knowledge she gained through several years adventuring and working on Montana ranches. She weaves together myths of the “Old West” and early ranching era with the realities of an intensely difficult profession and way of life.
This film screening and discussion, sponsored by Underriner Honda, will be the Western Heritage Center’s first in-person High Noon lecture in over a year. Seating is limited to the first 20 guests to arrive before 12 p.m.; masks are required and the lecture is free to the public.
“The WHC is very excited to return safely to in-person education events," said WHC Executive Director Kevin Kooistra. "We are eager to connect personally and discuss the film with local community members and out-of-town guests.”
Alton received her BFA at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington, an MFA in Photography from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and completed further education at New York University. Her photography and film work has been shown at numerous festivals and venues. “Ridin’ for the Brand” received national exposure through PBS, and showcases Alton’s wide range of technical skills, as she served as director, producer, cinematographer, researcher, editor, and sound editor for the production.
“This documentary is an excellent example of the powerful ways in which film can help us understand our past and envision the future of the West," said Community Historian Lauren Hunley. "By using history, myth, family lore, and artistic expression, Alton provides an in-depth look at an important regional story. We are really looking forward to hearing the conversation between Ms. Alton and our guests.”
For more information: contact Lauren Hunley, Community Historian at 256-6809, ext. 134 or 304-616-2601 (cell), or email her at lauren@ywhc.org