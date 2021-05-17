WHC to resume High Noon lecture series with film discussion May 20

The Western Heritage Center will host filmmaker Stephanie Alton on May 20, 2021 for the first in-person High Noon lecture in more than a year. Alton’s documentary, “Ridin’ for the Brand,” is the product of the year she spent with three Big Timber ranch families, whose ancestors arrived in the area during Texas cattle drives over 100 years ago.

Exploring these families’ efforts to maintain the only lifestyle they know and love, Alton also applies the knowledge she gained through several years adventuring and working on Montana ranches. She weaves together myths of the “Old West” and early ranching era with the realities of an intensely difficult profession and way of life.

This film screening and discussion, sponsored by Underriner Honda, will be the Western Heritage Center’s first in-person High Noon lecture in over a year. Seating is limited to the first 20 guests to arrive before 12 p.m.; masks are required and the lecture is free to the public.

“The WHC is very excited to return safely to in-person education events," said WHC Executive Director Kevin Kooistra. "We are eager to connect personally and discuss the film with local community members and out-of-town guests.”