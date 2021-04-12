Wheelchair stolen from man visiting Billings over the weekend

Robert Hickey would like some help getting his wheelchair back.

The Miles City resident, who is a paraplegic, said he was visiting Billings over the weekend on business and stayed at the Vegas Hotel at 2612 Belknap Ave.

On Saturday morning he wheeled himself to his car and drove away on a quick errand, leaving his chair near his hotel room door for his return. When he got back, the chair was gone.

The non-motorized chair is custom built for Hickey and valued at about $1,500. Having it replaced through Medicare could take months, he said.

He said the chair has a yellow frame with a black cushion.

Anyone with information may contact Gazette editor Chris Jorgensen at cjorgensen@billingsgazette.com, or 406-657-1311.

