 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheelchair stolen from man visiting Billings over the weekend
editor's pick

Wheelchair stolen from man visiting Billings over the weekend

wheelchair

Miles City resident Robert Hickey said his missing wheelchair was like the one pictured here, a yellow frame with a black cushion.

Robert Hickey would like some help getting his wheelchair back.

The Miles City resident, who is a paraplegic, said he was visiting Billings over the weekend on business and stayed at the Vegas Hotel at 2612 Belknap Ave.

On Saturday morning he wheeled himself to his car and drove away on a quick errand, leaving his chair near his hotel room door for his return. When he got back, the chair was gone.

The non-motorized chair is custom built for Hickey and valued at about $1,500. Having it replaced through Medicare could take months, he said.

He said the chair has a yellow frame with a black cushion.

Anyone with information may contact Gazette editor Chris Jorgensen at cjorgensen@billingsgazette.com, or 406-657-1311.

0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News