When shelter restrictions are lifted, Yellowstone County will face a new normal

Since March, increasingly strict public health directives have taken effect in Montana and other states.
It's unclear when or how those restrictions will be lifted, though Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order is currently in effect through April 24.
Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton knows it's on people's minds.
"The one question I get, probably more than any other, is, 'What is the governor going to do on April 24?'" he said. "The answer is, I don't know."
Felton said he knows the governor's office is looking at lots of information to inform decision making. In Yellowstone County, discussions are ongoing of what the new normal may look like when the time comes.
Even if some public health directives change, COVID-19 is expected to continue circulating. The fundamentals of the virus and how to avoid it likely won't change until there are significant medical developments.
"We are going to move on," Felton said. "That is clear. We can't keep the state, the nation, and the world shut down forever."
For businesses, the county incident management team is still planning what a new normal could look like.
One key issue is how to do business in smaller groups, and how delivery or takeout models could be expanded for different types of businesses.
"It's really going to be a matter of us as consumers, as well as businesses, learning new ways of doing things," Felton said.
Enhanced cleaning protocols like regularly cleaning doorknobs, light switches and handrails will also be a factor, along with cleaning things such as carpets, windows, bathrooms and tabletops.
Businesses "are very receptive to that," Felton said. "They want their staff to be safe. They want customers to be safe."
Keeping a safe distance from people in public, practicing good hand hygiene, covering a cough and staying at home while sick are all going to remain important. Felton said he thinks people will adopt some of these behaviors as social norms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also now recommending wearing cloth face coverings or masks in public where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
"Until we sort of get a better handle on some of the things that influenza has that COVID-19 doesn't, things like a vaccine, a definitive treatment, an understanding of how this bug really works, we're going to have to be more cautious, because we're still in a very significant learning phase" Felton said.
If people are slow to adopt the new social norms, Felton said some people may decide to avoid socializing with them, much like how someone's language or behavior could result in people avoiding them.
"We create more safety as social behavior changes," Felton said. "Many aspects of public health really aren't reliant on sort of badge-and-gun enforcement. They're reliant on changing social norms."
Serious compassion
The behavior of some Yellowstone County residents has left Nancy Iversen with deep concerns. Iversen has been a nurse for decades, and is director of patient safety and head of infection control at Billings Clinic.
She doesn't travel much these days, beyond going to work, but she said she still sees people not following social distancing. "I'm stunned by what I'm seeing," she said by phone last Thursday.
Some of Billings Clinic's registered nurses are helping with calling COVID-19-positive patients to trace their contacts.
"Some of these patients have told me, 'My age group isn't abiding by this. We're still going to parties,'" Iverson said. " ... I want our community members to take this seriously. Let's be a little more compassionate to what we're trying to achieve here."
Iverson urged the importance of learning new behaviors during these widespread closures.
"We can control this, and we can control the spread, and protect our fellow community members," she said. " ... I wish a young person who's out and about sick could see what it's like to see somebody who's on a ventilator."
Felton said that a different attitude is already forming about working when sick. Before the pandemic it wasn't uncommon for people to show up to work sick, a practice known as "presenteeism."
Americans have a tendency to "go, go, go, go," Iversen said.
"We go everywhere when we're sick," she said. "Let's give people permission to stay home when they're sick and understand how this virus transmits."
Severity
Most people who get COVID-19 will recover, but severe symptoms can be deadly, especially for people in high-risk categories. It's still unclear what the mortality rate for COVID-19 is, since testing is limited. The New York Times reported Friday that in the United states, known cases and deaths put the U.S. morality rate at 4.3%. The seasonal flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1%.
It can take up to 14 days for someone to develop symptoms. In some cases a person will have mild symptoms that could be mistaken for a variety of other common illnesses.
In lieu of an effective treatment, medical professionals' best option is to do what they can to help patients who have severe symptoms survive as their bodies react to the disease.
Yet even treatment as an option ultimately ties back in to the behavior of the community at large.
If hospitals can stay below surge capacity, they can devote more resources to patient care and better protect health care professionals and staff. And even as local hospitals focus on COVID-19, they continue to offer care and treatment to other patients with medical and emergency needs.
With limited personal protective equipment, hospital capacity, staff and ventilators, health care professionals rely on the public slowing the spread of the disease and giving them a better chance at saving lives.
St. Vincent Healthcare looks like it can avoid a surge in patients, but planning for a surge is ongoing, Dr. Michael Bush said Thursday. Bush is the chief medical officer at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.
"I wouldn't be doing my job if I weren't actively engaged and actively preparing for those surge events," Bush said.
One of the biggest drivers for people's fear during this pandemic is how much isn't known.
"A lot of it is fear of the unknown," Bush said. "That's what I'm trying to combat and explain."
COVID-19 patients who present with severe symptoms in many cases have acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS. It's something doctors have been treating for years, Bush said. ARDS can be caused by pneumonia or other damage to the lungs. COVID-19 patients in some cases have been known to develop pneumonia.
The Mayo Clinic describes it as occurring when fluid leaks from small blood vessels into the lungs and builds up, preventing a person's lungs from filling with enough air.
"ARDS is basically just the walls inside your lungs getting thicker and more inflamed and harder for oxygen to cross from the airways into the bloodstream," Bush said.
One way of treating ARDS involves using a ventilator to support breathing. But, before someone can go on a ventilator, they need to be intubated.
Intubation can be particularly risky with COVID-19 patients because it involves close contact with patients near their airways. COVID-19 is believed to spread primarily through respiratory droplets that enter the body through contact with the mouth, nose or eyes. Typically a patient about to be intubated is given medication to sedate them, before a trained professional inserts a breathing tube into the patient's windpipe.
On Friday, health officials reported the first COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County, a man in his 50s who died in a hospital.
Earlier Friday, the county had a total of 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the same number of cases it had the day before. Of those cases, 15 required hospitalization at some point. A total of 11 people were still hospitalized Thursday, and 37 people had recovered, meaning their symptoms had resolved.
Moving on
Eventually, Yellowstone County will progress from its current containment phase into mitigation, Felton said. In mitigation, COVID-19 testing will continue and increase, and with it so could the number of cases, since right now testing is still limited.
"As we move into mitigation, we test more, we'll find more cases," he said. "The real question is, what does that mean in terms of people going to the hospital?"
More cases reported because of increased testing won't necessarily mean hospitals are surging, he said. It's a nuanced concept, and one Felton said UHC plan on working to communicate to the public. And the county isn't in the mitigation phase yet, he said.
"As you do more testing, you'll get more cases. You have to believe reasonably, that the people who are really, really sick, who need to be hospitalized, would go that route regardless of if they have an official diagnosis," Felton said. "What we haven't seen thus far is very large numbers of people hitting the hospitals. We definitely have to watch for that, but I think we have to be careful not to say just because we have more cases we're automatically in a surge situation."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, told the Associated Press Tuesday that it could be possible to finish vaccine studies sooner than the 12 to 18 months he had originally predicted, saying they could conclude by mid- to late winter of next season. Even then, the vaccine would have to be produced and distributed.
When it comes to developing treatments or a vaccine, Dr. Neil Ku said he thinks it's something the public might misunderstand. Ku is a physician at the Billings Clinic who specializes in infectious diseases.
"Something being announced as a potential treatment, isn't going to become a true, bona fide treatment in a matter of days, or weeks," Ku said.
It's not like in the movies, he said, when characters seem to "crank out a vaccine in weeks." It takes much more time than that.
The hope is, with the public health measures in place, "we're not going to experience the things those cities (like Seattle and New York) experience," Ku said.
