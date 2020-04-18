When shelter restrictions are lifted, Yellowstone County will face a new normal

Moving on

Eventually, Yellowstone County will progress from its current containment phase into mitigation, Felton said. In mitigation, COVID-19 testing will continue and increase, and with it so could the number of cases, since right now testing is still limited.

"As we move into mitigation, we test more, we'll find more cases," he said. "The real question is, what does that mean in terms of people going to the hospital?"

More cases reported because of increased testing won't necessarily mean hospitals are surging, he said. It's a nuanced concept, and one Felton said UHC plan on working to communicate to the public. And the county isn't in the mitigation phase yet, he said.

"As you do more testing, you'll get more cases. You have to believe reasonably, that the people who are really, really sick, who need to be hospitalized, would go that route regardless of if they have an official diagnosis," Felton said. "What we haven't seen thus far is very large numbers of people hitting the hospitals. We definitely have to watch for that, but I think we have to be careful not to say just because we have more cases we're automatically in a surge situation."