Whether Montana can handle a 1,000% increase in med students depends on who you ask

But building residency programs costs hospitals millions of dollars and takes three to five years of negotiations before accreditation is granted and the federal government provides funding.

Benefis Hospital in Great Falls plans to establish two new residencies, one in internal medicine and one in family medicine.

The first hurdle Benefis faces is sponsorship, which is either held by the institution or a consortium of institutions to guarantee the doctors-in-training will get the support and experiences they need from the residency. The sponsor establishes a curriculum and hires on a program director and faculty with the qualifications to teach residents.

The hospital will have to demonstrate to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Education (ACGE) that the facility has the clinical spaces to support residents, faculty, resources and the variety and volume of the patients, a large limiting factor to adding residency programs in rural places.

For example, a family medicine resident needs to see 750 patients in the hospital, 1,650 patients in the clinic, over 125 female patients for gynecology concerns, about 160 pediatric patients in clinic as well as hours spent in labor and delivery, the emergency department, cardiology and more, said Dr. Garth Brand, RiverStone Health Family Medicine Residency Program director.