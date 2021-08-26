Whether Montana can handle a 1,000% increase in med students depends on who you ask

The two new for-profit medical schools planned for Montana are designed to give students four years of education in the state. The promise is that when the young doctors graduate many will stay in Montana, easing the state’s pronounced physician shortage.
But, students attending Rocky Vista University in Billings and Touro University in Great Falls, may only get two years in the state.
The growing competition for limited clinical rotation opportunities for third- and fourth-year students, and residencies for graduates may force many Montana medical students to complete their education out of state, where studies suggest they are likely to stay.
In Billings, St. Vincent Healthcare officials have said they are committing resources to RVU students and may even create an office of medical education to connect students to clinical training programs. Earlier this year, Billings Clinic declined to participate with RVU, citing the hospital's commitment to existing medical education partnerships, including with University of Washington’s WWAMI program.
Clinical rotations
Clinical rotations are completed in the last two years of medical school. Students rotate around hospitals and clinics where they learn from practicing physicians in various specialties. At the end of the rotation, the physicians evaluate the students and report back to the university.
Traditionally, clinical rotations in the state have been filled by participants of the University of Washington WWAMI program, which has served as Montana’s medical school since the 1970s, as well as students from Idaho's College of Osteopathic Medicine and Pacific Northwest University's College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The WWAMI program integrates five states that make up the acronym, Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho, into a community-based medical school where students complete the first two years of classroom education at a university in their state before engaging in clinical rotations set up by UW throughout the Northwest. Montana usually has 30 students enrolled in the program.
On the West End of Billings at the corner of Monad and Shiloh, construction of the new $50 million RVU campus has begun. Soon RVU students will be looking in the same places for clinical experience. The school plans to open to 80 students in 2023. The class size will grow incrementally until it graduates 160 students a year. Eventually, 320 third- and fourth-year students from RVU alone will be looking for clinical experience.
David Park, RVU's vice president and dean of the Billings school, said the university has four years before the initial class starts clinical rotations.
“This will allow us to ramp up the clinical training opportunities with hospitals, physicians, and other community partners,” said Park.
The medical school proposed in Great Falls, New York-based Touro University, is expected to start accepting students in 2024, starting with a class of 60 students and building up to 125 students per class, meaning 250 third and fourth year Touro students will be searching for clinical experience at once.
Touro University has established 190 clinical rotations in the Northwest with Benefis Hospital adding 40 new slots to accommodate the influx of students, said Benefis Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Paul Dolan.
Representatives from Touro declined an interview request from The Gazette.
Great Falls apparently has an abundance of willing teaching physicians, Dolan said. His primary struggle is coordinating with doctors and making sure the teaching physicians are effective educators.
The teaching physician needs to orient the student and evaluate them, provide focused feedback and submit an evaluation to the university at the end of the rotation, but Dolan says it’s less work than it sounds.
Adding rotations difficult
To add clinical rotations, more willing physicians are needed and in a state that ranks 30th in the country for physicians, said WWAMI’s Assistant Dean for Regional Affairs Dr. Jay Erickson.
The added pressure on doctors to help educate students is unreasonable, he said.
With the two schools combined, Montana will eventually see an influx of 570 third- and fourth-year medical students all vying for clinical experience.
Dr. Orin Hanson, a graduate from the WWAMI program and now a practicing physician in Hardin said that when he was doing rotations, there was little competition for a slot and the rural track he was in allowed him hands-on experience with patient care that other students may not have had.
But expanding clinical capacity across Montana to accommodate a 1,000% increase in students may not be practical for a state with 1 million people and 2,400 physicians, according to Berry Kenfield, graduate medical experience manager with the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program located in Missoula.
“Clinical teaching capacity is a real concern. People have asked if we could expand, but we don’t have enough clinical teaching capacity,” Kenfield said.
Students already have a difficult time finding clinical settings for family medicine in the rural state as the curriculum dictates that regular milestones be met through real-life experience, Kenfield said. Critical-access hospitals in rural Montana may lack the volume and variety of patients to support sufficient experience in certain specialties.
RVU has plans to supplement insufficient clinical experiences with classroom simulations, saying the humanistic skills developed in clinical settings is the important element from the rotations.
Studies have shown that simulation is beneficial for learners to improve their skills as it provides students with the opportunity to experience realistic clinical scenarios, according to a study in BMC Medical Education, a journal that publishes original peer-reviewed research.
It is unclear how many hours of simulation are accepted by the accrediting body for osteopathic medical schools. Representatives from the organization, the Commission of Osteopathic College Accreditation, declined to comment on questions from The Gazette.
Though simulations can supplement clinical rotations for those students who find a slot, Park expects some students will have to move out of state to find clinical experiences.
But Park says the two years spent embedded in Billings is long enough for the students to develop a connection with the area and chose to stay.
Data from the Association of American Medical Colleges suggested that 32% of physicians were active in the same state where they attended medical school or undergraduate medical education (UME). In 2018, 46.3% of the physicians who graduated from a public school were active in the same state they completed their UME.
“This presupposes you do your clinical training in the state, which with the large influx of students will not be possible in Montana,” said Erickson, WWAMI’s assistant dean of regional affairs.
The percentages are also driven by students who land residencies locally.
Montana Hospital Alliance President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said that the medical schools will “allow medical students to become aware of the attributes and values Montana has for health providers.”
He called for a change in state policy that makes it easier and more affordable for hospitals to build residency programs.
Residency match day
Montana has a particularly good track record of retaining medical residents with 64.8% of residents returning to the state to practice. But, with only 90 open residency spots a year, the state isn’t training enough of its own physicians.
Billings Clinic offers an internal medicine residency and a psychiatric residency through the University of Washington. A Family Residency Program in Western Montana splits up its residents between Missoula and Kalispell. RiverStone Health in Billings also offers the Montana Family Medicine Residency program and is working to develop a rural track.
Residency comes after students graduate from either an osteopathic or allopathic medical school and is essential for doctors to become certified in any specialty.
The training lasts anywhere from three to seven years in which time the doctors-in-training develop skills in lab work, medical procedures, patient care, quality control and the disclosure of bad news.
Completion of medical school however doesn’t guarantee students will land a residency. This year, 42,508 active applicants vied for the 38,106 first and second year residency positions in the U.S., according to data from the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP).
The NRMP, established in 1952, electronically matches new doctors to programs by comparing “rank order lists” collected from program directors and candidates. The program touts its impartiality with the use of an internationally recognized mathematical algorithm.
After an interview process, program directors enter their top choices for residents into the system. Candidates then enter their top choices for programs. The system matches the doctor to the residency by comparing the rank lists.
The Family Medicine Residency in Western Montana receives about 800 applicants a year, said Kenfield, manager of the program. Directors narrow the pool to 100 interviewees and then rank candidates for the 30 open slots.
If a doctor isn’t matched with a residency, they wait until the next year to undergo the matching process again.
In the 2021 match, allopathic medical doctors (MD) comprised 19,866 of the active applicants, 540 more than in 2020. The match rate for MDs was 92.8%.
An all-time high of 7,101 doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO) submitted rank order lists, 520 more than in 2020. Of those, 6,327 matched to residency positions, an 89.1% match rate.
Feds limit residencies
Even as more and more students are graduating from medical school every year, a federal cap remains in place for the number of residents each hospital can have for which Medicare, the governing body for graduate medical education (GME) payments, will reimburse.
In 1997, a surplus of medical school graduates spurred concerns that the U.S. would have an oversupply of physicians, which resulted in capping the number of residency slots each hospital could be reimbursed for.
After 23 years of unchanging caps, the first increase to GMEs came in 2020 when the federal government added 1,000 new Medicare-supported residency positions to support teaching hospitals in rural areas, hospitals training residents over their cap, and hospitals in states with new medical schools and hospitals that care for underserved communities.
But building residency programs costs hospitals millions of dollars and takes three to five years of negotiations before accreditation is granted and the federal government provides funding.
Benefis Hospital in Great Falls plans to establish two new residencies, one in internal medicine and one in family medicine.
The first hurdle Benefis faces is sponsorship, which is either held by the institution or a consortium of institutions to guarantee the doctors-in-training will get the support and experiences they need from the residency. The sponsor establishes a curriculum and hires on a program director and faculty with the qualifications to teach residents.
The hospital will have to demonstrate to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Education (ACGE) that the facility has the clinical spaces to support residents, faculty, resources and the variety and volume of the patients, a large limiting factor to adding residency programs in rural places.
For example, a family medicine resident needs to see 750 patients in the hospital, 1,650 patients in the clinic, over 125 female patients for gynecology concerns, about 160 pediatric patients in clinic as well as hours spent in labor and delivery, the emergency department, cardiology and more, said Dr. Garth Brand, RiverStone Health Family Medicine Residency Program director.
It can be hard to reach the volume needed for the program requirements, which is why rural tracks are often developed in conjunction with a residency program where students travel around to different critical access hospitals.
The next hurdle is funding. Benefis, having never had a residency program, is classified as a “virgin facility” and isn’t eligible for startup funds from Medicare. Grants may help offset the cost, but the hospital will likely shoulder the majority of the several-million-dollar startup cost.
Once the programs are up and running, Benefis will receive federal funding based on the number of Medicare patients.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has a number of rules and regulations that dictate how much the facility can bill Medicare for a medical resident. To determine payments, Medicare sets a per-resident amount in a state or a region that is based on Medicare’s share of inpatient days and the resident-to-bed ratio.
The funds are supposed to support both the training and supervision that goes into teaching a resident including salaries and benefits for residents, faculty, administrative staff and other costs associated with the program.
The formula for reimbursement was set in 1983 and gives places like New York a huge advantage over places like Montana. The large population in New York results in more Medicare inpatients where places with smaller populations like Montana that has a much smaller population ends up serving far fewer specialist-oriented Medicare inpatients, according to a peer-reviewed study in the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Once the cap and reimbursement rate is set, it will never change. Hospitals are free to take on as many residents as they see fit, but the facility will only be compensated for its allocated cap.
Then, finding willing and able physicians who are also effective educators can be a challenge.
“It takes time and effort to teach. But if we train people here they will stay here,” Brand said.
Brand sees a future where three levels of experienced doctors, a teaching physician, a resident and a medical student, can work together, but it requires commitment from physicians and the medical community and from institutions to fill in the inevitable funding gaps.
As two new medical schools come to Montana in the midst of a pandemic as well as a physician shortage that exhausted doctors well before COVID-19, Brand says a cultural change is needed before doctors are asked to do more work at a slower pace in order to teach.
Instead, Brand says education needs to be framed in a thoughtful way that focuses on the energy brought to a practice from engaged and excited learners who are asking high level, nuanced questions about medicine. Careful consideration is owed to matching physicians with residents and specialties that are compatible.
Brand said that if the medical community steps up and decides to become an educational and academic center, the medical school could be a successful tool in generating physicians for Montana.
“If we adapt and change the culture, less ‘I’m just here to see my patients’ and more of the ‘I’m here to participate in education’ that should lead into more residencies more residency slots,” Brand said. “Without that kind of culture and investment and things like that (the medical schools are) going to be challenge.”