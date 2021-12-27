While COVID tempered the state's economy in 2021, housing prices shot up

Construction revenue declines were on par with hotels, restaurants and bars in those surveyed by the Fed, though the causes were more likely because of supply chain issues and higher prices, Wirtz said.

Another sector socked by the ongoing pandemic was health care, with 25% of those surveyed reporting revenue losses and 65% of health care businesses reporting that revenue was mostly flat. Only 10% of health care businesses reported revenue increases and those a modest 5% to 15%. Since the beginning of the pandemic hospitals have struggled as the number of elective surgeries and other services that pay the bills have declined.

Health care providers saw significant disruption in traditional lines of health care delivery throughout most of 2021, and particularly as the state went through the delta surge, Rich Rasmussen, Montana Hospital Association president and CEO told The Gazette.

The ongoing pandemic, and in particular the delta surge in the fall, disrupted elective procedures, which traditionally contribute to a hospital's bottom line and allows it to do all the work that offsets losses in other areas, he said.