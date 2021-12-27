While COVID tempered the state's economy in 2021, housing prices shot up

Montana's economy has shown resilience and strength through much of 2021, but the lingering pandemic and the emergence of a new COVID variant have kept consumers wary.
The one unmistakably robust sector in the state's economy was the housing market. Home prices in Montana increased by 24.4% between 2020 to 2021, placing the state fourth in the nation for sharpest increase, according to the Washington Post.
Much of that growth was driven by red hot housing markets in Bozeman, Missoula, Billings and Kalispell.
In fact, in Yellowstone County the rapid growth of the housing market was nearly unprecedented in 2021. Billings went from ranking as the fourth hottest home market in the nation in April to first in the nation by August, according to the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index.
For the first time, in 2021 the Billings region had over $1 billion in home sales by the end of November, completing a total of $1.05 billion worth of sales. At that point in the year in 2020, the region had seen $909 million in home sales.
"It was a busy year," said Mary Grant, executive officer of the Billings Association of Realtors.
While elements of the super hot market have cooled since the summer, Billings' housing inventory is still low which means the process of buying a home is still largely competitive, she said.
Beyond the housing market, the state's economy was more of a mixed bag.
In Montana’s largest communities, evidence of businesses closing due to labor shortages is ample, especially in the service industry. Some long-popular restaurants have closed for good.
As the year began to wind down, persistent sickness, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and higher prices seem to be lasting longer than originally expected, Ron Wirtz, a Minneapolis Federal Reserve economist told The Billings Gazette last month.
More than 40% of hotels, restaurants and bars surveyed told the Fed they were experiencing revenue declines. Consumers have given a consistent response to the COVID-19 surges, the latest being the omicron variant. These businesses have struggled more with COVID consequences than any other sector since the pandemic began.
Montana endured a brutal fall surge of COVID-19 with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on par with the last two months of 2020, the difference being there was no vaccine available until a year ago.
Construction revenue declines were on par with hotels, restaurants and bars in those surveyed by the Fed, though the causes were more likely because of supply chain issues and higher prices, Wirtz said.
Another sector socked by the ongoing pandemic was health care, with 25% of those surveyed reporting revenue losses and 65% of health care businesses reporting that revenue was mostly flat. Only 10% of health care businesses reported revenue increases and those a modest 5% to 15%. Since the beginning of the pandemic hospitals have struggled as the number of elective surgeries and other services that pay the bills have declined.
Health care providers saw significant disruption in traditional lines of health care delivery throughout most of 2021, and particularly as the state went through the delta surge, Rich Rasmussen, Montana Hospital Association president and CEO told The Gazette.
The ongoing pandemic, and in particular the delta surge in the fall, disrupted elective procedures, which traditionally contribute to a hospital's bottom line and allows it to do all the work that offsets losses in other areas, he said.
One noticeable bright spot in the state's economy was wage growth. Wages continued to rise through the end of the year in businesses of almost every size, with 90% of employers with 250 or more workers reporting increases in wages paid.
The one category reporting wage cuts was sole-proprietor businesses, with nearly 25% reporting a reduction in wages and half reporting little or no change.
Still, business startups increased in 2021 even as the majority of sole-proprietor businesses reported no wage increase.
Billings-based Big Sky Economic Development provides statewide services to entrepreneurs and officials there said interest in those programs has been steady. BSED uses a private analytics provider to monitor local economic trends and that data shows total wages for self-employed people in Yellowstone County at $44,000 on average, a high point only matched by 2015.