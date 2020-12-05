While homeless services in Billings increase, some still choose nights outdoors

Some of it has to do with the responsibilities associated with shelter life. The various shelters in town each have certain requirements for staying and using their services. Some people simply don't want to have to answer to someone, Neary said.

But the other component is agency. Neary explained that homelessness and transience can leave those who experience it feeling like they no longer have a choice or a say in their life. Sometimes the decision to avoid a shelter can feel empowering, as though they're able to exercise some control over their situation.

"Ultimately, people want to have a choice," she said.

The Crisis Center serves those in immediate need — whether it's an issue with mental health or intoxication — and gives them a place for 24 hours. While there, those using the center are required to meet with a counselor and are given the option of connecting with a case worker with whom they would regularly meet after they leave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We offer them an array of services. They have the choice (to use them)," she said.