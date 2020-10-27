White House Coronavirus Task Force coronavirus response coordinator visits Yellowstone County

The report defines community transmission as an instance in which a case was unable to be linked to another known case.

That report was based on information current through Oct. 16.

This week's visit by Birx comes as Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command reports that several public health categories being monitored to determine the ability to deal with COVID-19 cases are in red status, meaning there are critical concerns and operations are stressed. The county has had multiple categories in red status for weeks.

Those categories in red status include case investigation, health department capacity, regional impact, weekly average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (67), and weekly test positivity rate (16.32%).

Just last week RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield said that for symptomatic people being tested at RiverStone, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic, the positivity rate was at about 26% and had been for a couple weeks, compared to somewhere between 16% and 17% previously.

County Health Officer John Felton also announced last week that the county was working to get help from the CDC to assist with contact tracing. The county started out last week with more than 300 cases that had yet to be assigned to contact tracers.