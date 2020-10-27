White House Coronavirus Task Force coronavirus response coordinator visits Yellowstone County

Birx also repeated calls for people to practice physical distancing and wear face masks and called for people younger than 35 to get tested after social gatherings so they can know if they are infected. Likewise she tied wearing masks to the inability at times to know if people are infected.

"There is not only an evidence that masks work, there's an evidence that masks utilized as a public health mitigation effort works," Birx said, according to the newspaper.

The Tribune noted that Birx had visited Fargo in late August and that she had visited nearly 40 states since late June.

In late September, Birx did interviews with both NBC Montana and KTVQ.

"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.