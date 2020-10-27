White House COVID-19 coordinator visits Billings

Birx also met with tribal chairmen of the Spirit Lake Nation and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

The newspaper also quoted Birx saying that "Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been."

Birx also repeated calls in Bismarck for people to practice physical distancing and wear face masks and called for people younger than 35 to get tested after social gatherings so they can know if they are infected. Likewise she tied wearing masks to the inability at times to know if people are infected.

"There is not only an evidence that masks work, there's an evidence that masks utilized as a public health mitigation effort works," Birx said, according to the newspaper.

The Tribune noted that Birx had visited Fargo in late August and that she had visited nearly 40 states since late June.

Felton said that Birx didn't give an overall viewpoint on how Yellowstone County was doing in terms of masking and following health guidelines, but used national and local data to encourage guidance compliance.