White House COVID-19 coordinator visits Billings

Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited Yellowstone County Tuesday meeting with local officials, advocating for masking and a ramp up in asymptomatic testing.
Birx met with city and county officials, the county’s public health department, RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
She said Yellowstone County is “in for a pretty rough next six to eight weeks in terms of continued high case counts,” said John Felton, the county’s public health officer.
She reiterated that wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene and staying home when ill are the key ways to slowing the spread.
“Her prediction is, if we don’t get better compliance in those areas, we’re looking at a pretty rough rest of the year at this point,” Felton said. “It’s an important message, and we need to pay attention.”
Birx emphasized during her visit that the only way to slow the spread of the virus is through individual decision-making, Felton said.
Everyone should do their part, Felton said, because there are those who are asymptomatic carriers of the virus, something that Birx focused on during her visit.
“Surgeons don’t decide whether or not they’re going to wear a mask,” Felton said. “Right now in our high-prevalence environment with a lot of cases, we all need to make those decisions when we’re out and about.”
Calls and emails from The Gazette to Birx's office seeking a separate interview were not returned by press time Tuesday.
On her tour, Birx visited Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, where she emphasized testing.
Billings Clinic has struggled in getting testing reagents and kits, but with the help of Birx, has recently received a shipment of 2,500 Abbott BinaxNOW tests. These will be used to test staff and asymptomatic patients, with results available in about 15 minutes, said Billings Clinic spokesman Zach Benoit. Billings Clinic is still working on how these will be distributed.
This way, those who aren’t showing symptoms will know they are infected and will quarantine, said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner Tuesday.
“(Birx) advises that we test all of our healthcare workers — that we test everyone who comes into our health campus — because the more asymptomatics that you catch the better we’ll be able to isolate those individuals to prevent the spread,” Ellner said. “We didn’t have that ability three months ago.”
There’s a need for broader testing of those who aren’t exhibiting symptoms, said St. Vincent Healthcare president and CEO Steve Loveless. He said that Birx’s visit helped to prompt more conversations on a testing plan that Billings and the county could develop in the future.
“How do we come back as a unified health within the county, and in conjunction with our county leaders, ensure that we have a plan that we can all stand behind that gives us a better glimpse into how far spread is the disease and those asymptomatic carriers?” Loveless said.
Birx’s visit also emphasized the importance of reducing case numbers, because there is little staff available to help as other states experience surges.
“She said, they’re not there,” Ellner said. “There’s only so many people out there nationally in the work force.”
During a press call Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock was asked about Birx’s visit.
"I had encouraged, in a conversation probably three weeks ago, that Dr. Birx directly reach out to county officials and health officials in certain counties," Bullock said.
Birx's visit to Yellowstone County comes a day after she was in North Dakota and toured Bismarck.
That visit included a press conference with reporters following a roundtable meeting closed to the public that included Gov. Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Cabinet officials, the Bismarck Tribune newspaper reported.
Birx also met with tribal chairmen of the Spirit Lake Nation and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.
The newspaper also quoted Birx saying that "Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been."
Birx also repeated calls in Bismarck for people to practice physical distancing and wear face masks and called for people younger than 35 to get tested after social gatherings so they can know if they are infected. Likewise she tied wearing masks to the inability at times to know if people are infected.
"There is not only an evidence that masks work, there's an evidence that masks utilized as a public health mitigation effort works," Birx said, according to the newspaper.
The Tribune noted that Birx had visited Fargo in late August and that she had visited nearly 40 states since late June.
Felton said that Birx didn't give an overall viewpoint on how Yellowstone County was doing in terms of masking and following health guidelines, but used national and local data to encourage guidance compliance.
"She really has not been around our town enough at that point to have come to much of a conclusion about how we're doing," Felton said.
In late September, Birx did interviews with both NBC Montana and KTVQ.
Birx told NBC Montana that families and neighbors shouldn't be gathering due to the spread of the virus and the inability to tell who is infected.
"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.
In an interview with KTVQ, Birx offered slightly different advice on gatherings, saying "You need to wear a mask, and you have to understand that the people you invite over for dinner may have the virus. You cannot have these social gatherings right now, or go into crowded areas without having a mask on or physically distancing."
Birx was also asked by NBC Montana specifically about Yellowstone County and why it has higher case numbers.
"Yellowstone was the first county to have evidence of community spread throughout the summer. It's continued unrelenting," she said. "That tells me you're not stopping the spread where the community spread is happening."
The state's most recent interim epidemiological report put together by the DPHHS communicable disease and epidemiology bureau noted that 26% of cases in Yellowstone County were attributed to "community acquired transmission," which is another term for community spread. Only Gallatin County had a greater percentage of cases (27%) attributed to community transmission.
The report defines community transmission as an instance in which a case was unable to be linked to another known case.
That report was based on information current through Oct. 16.
This week's visit by Birx comes as Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command reports that several public health categories being monitored to determine the ability to deal with COVID-19 cases are in red status, meaning there are critical concerns and operations are stressed. The county has had multiple categories in red status for weeks.
Those categories in red status include case investigation, health department capacity, regional impact, weekly average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (67), and weekly test positivity rate (16.32%).
Just last week RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield said that for symptomatic people being tested at RiverStone, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic, the positivity rate was at about 26% and had been for a couple weeks, compared to somewhere between 16% and 17% previously.
On Tuesday, Felton said that a two-person team from the CDC should arrive in Billings next week to make systemic changes and improve reporting systems, contact tracing and case investigations. The county started out last week with more than 300 cases that had yet to be assigned to contact tracers.
The county added more than 800 cases last week and reported 79 additional cases Tuesday morning for an active case total of 1,990. The county also announced its 86th COVID-19 death Tuesday morning, which is more than any other county in the state. Eighteen people have died this month in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19.
In a written statement attached to a press release about the death, Felton noted that “Just yesterday, our hospitals had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICUs (34) and the highest number of patients on ventilators (28).
On Monday, St. Vincent Healthcare was more than 90% full, according to the most recent snapshot hospital COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. St. Vincent Healthcare had 164 non-COVID-19 inpatients and 40 COVID-19 inpatients needing care.
At the Billings Clinic, a total of 195 non COVID-19 inpatients and 60 COVID-19 patients were in need of care. The hospital had between 70% and 90% of its beds occupied Monday. A total of 63 beds were open.
Billings Clinic has been working to increase capacity by opening up its 15-bed hospital capacity unit and is using a vacant building at St. John’s United to house up to 12 patients not infected with COVID-19. St. Vincent Healthcare plans to implement phases of its surge plan to increase ICU capacity and get assistance from system partners.
Statewide there were 1,042 beds available Monday. Of those beds, 89 were Intensive Care Unit beds. A total of 354 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, including 80 in ICU and 57 on ventilators. Non-COVID-19 patients accounted for 1,478 people hospitalized in the state Monday.
A total of 6,215 people in Yellowstone County have had COVID-19, which accounts for about 21% of cases confirmed in the state since March. The county did not reach 1,000 cumulative cases until late July, and 82 of the county's deaths have been reported since July 6.
The latest Yellowstone County COVID-19 report from RiverStone Health with information current through the week ending Oct. 17 can be viewed here.
