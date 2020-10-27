White House COVID coordinator visits Billings, urging more caution

Birx also repeated calls for practicing physical distancing and mask wearing, and called for people younger than 35 to get tested after social gatherings to know if they're infected. Likewise, she tied wearing masks to the inability at times to know if people are infected.

"There is not only an evidence that masks work, there's an evidence that masks utilized as a public health mitigation effort works," Birx said, according to the newspaper.

The Tribune noted that Birx had visited Fargo in late August and had visited nearly 40 states since late June.

In late September, Birx spoke with both NBC Montana and KTVQ. She told NBC Montana that families and neighbors shouldn't be gathering due to the spread of the virus and the inability to tell who is infected.

"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.