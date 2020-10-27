White House COVID coordinator visits Billings

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited Yellowstone County on Tuesday, meeting with health local officials.
Gov. Steve Bullock was asked about the visit during a press call Tuesday.
"I had encouraged, in a conversation probably three weeks ago, that Dr. Birx directly reach out to county officials and health officials in certain counties," Bullock said.
Birx's visit to Yellowstone County comes a day after she was in North Dakota and toured Bismarck.
That visit included a press conference with reporters that included Gov. Doug Burgum, Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch and other officials, the Bismarck Tribune newspaper reported.
Birx also met with tribal chairmen of the Spirit Lake Nation and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.
The newspaper quoted Birx saying that "over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been."
Birx also repeated calls for practicing physical distancing and mask wearing, and called for people younger than 35 to get tested after social gatherings to know if they're infected. Likewise, she tied wearing masks to the inability at times to know if people are infected.
"There is not only an evidence that masks work, there's an evidence that masks utilized as a public health mitigation effort works," Birx said, according to the newspaper.
The Tribune noted that Birx had visited Fargo in late August and had visited nearly 40 states since late June.
In late September, Birx spoke with both NBC Montana and KTVQ. She told NBC Montana that families and neighbors shouldn't be gathering due to the spread of the virus and the inability to tell who is infected.
"If you have been together and had your mask off, please go and get tested. We have to stop the spread of this virus in Montana. It is increasing, it's going into the tribal nations," she said.
In an interview with KTVQ, Birx offered slightly different advice on gatherings, saying "You need to wear a mask, and you have to understand that the people you invite over for dinner may have the virus. You cannot have these social gatherings right now, or go into crowded areas without having a mask on or physically distancing."
Support Local Journalism
Birx was also asked by NBC Montana specifically about Yellowstone County and its high case numbers.
"Yellowstone was the first county to have evidence of community spread throughout the summer. It's continued unrelenting," she said. "That tells me you're not stopping the spread where the community spread is happening."
The state's most recent interim epidemiological report by the DPHHS communicable disease and epidemiology bureau noted that 26% of cases in Yellowstone County were attributed to "community acquired transmission," which is another term for community spread. Only Gallatin County had a greater percentage of cases (27%) attributed to community transmission.
The report defines community transmission as an instance in which a case was unable to be linked to another known case. That report was based on information current through Oct. 16.
Tuesday's visit by Birx comes as Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command reports that several public health categories being monitored to determine the ability to deal with COVID-19 cases are in red status, meaning there are critical concerns and operations are stressed. The county has had multiple categories in red status for weeks.
Those categories in red include case investigation, health department capacity, regional impact, weekly average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (67), and weekly test positivity rate (16.32%).
Just last week, RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield said that for symptomatic people being tested at RiverStone, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Billings Clinic, the positivity rate was at about 26% and had been for several weeks, compared to somewhere between 16% and 17% previously.
County Health Officer John Felton also announced last week the county was working to get help from the CDC to assist with contact tracing. The county began last week with more than 300 cases that had yet to be assigned to contact tracers.
The county added more than 800 cases last week and reported 79 additional cases Tuesday morning for an active case total of 1,990. The county also announced its 86th COVID-19 death Tuesday morning, which is more than any other county in the state. Eighteen people have died this month in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19.
In a written statement, Felton noted that “Just yesterday, our hospitals had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICUs (34) and the highest number of patients on ventilators (28).
On Monday, St. Vincent Healthcare hospital was more than 90% full, according to the most recent snapshot hospital COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the DPHHS. St. Vincent Healthcare had 164 non-COVID inpatients and 40 COVID-19 inpatients needing care.
At the Billings Clinic, a total of 195 non-COVID-19 inpatients and 60 COVID-19 patients were in need of care. The hospital had between 70% and 90% of its beds occupied Monday. A total of 63 beds were open.
Statewide, there were 1,042 beds available Monday. Of those beds, 89 were Intensive Care Unit beds. A total of 354 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, including 80 in ICU and 57 on ventilators. Non COVID-19 patients accounted for 1,478 people hospitalized in the state Monday.
A total of 6,215 people in Yellowstone County have had COVID-19, which accounts for about 21% of cases confirmed in the state since March. The county did not reach 1,000 cumulative cases until late July, and 82 of the county's deaths have been reported since July 6.
The latest Yellowstone County COVID-19 report from RiverStone Health with information current through the week ending Oct. 17 can be viewed here.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.