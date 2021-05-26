WIC food benefits boosted this summer

New moms and young children can receive more nutrition this summer with a boost in WIC (Women Infants & Children) benefits.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which became federal law on March 12, allows an increase in the value of WIC vegetable and fruit vouchers for four months, beginning on June 1.

In Montana, pregnant and breastfeeding moms and children under age five who already participate in WIC don’t have to do anything more to receive the increased benefit. Their June WIC benefits will include the temporary increase.

RiverStone Health WIC serves about 2,900 women, infants and children in Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater and Musselshell counties. To find out if you are eligible, please call RiverStone Health WIC at 406-247-3370 or email to wic@riverstonehealth.org.

The fruit and vegetable voucher usually provides $9 a month per child and $11 a month in fruits and veggie benefits per mom. The American Rescue Plan Act increases that to $35 per month per participant for both children and women. Therefore, a family with three eligible people would receive $105 a month to purchase fruits and vegetables.