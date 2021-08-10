Wildfire burning south of Billings between Pryor and Blue Creek estimated at 2,500 acres

A wildfire that was found Tuesday between the communities of Pryor and Blue Creek was estimated as of 5:30 p.m. to be 2,500 acres, or about 3.9 square miles, in size.

The fire began at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pryor Creek and has been wind driven at times.

"West winds drove it east into a stubble field on the bench," said Jon Kohn, a public information officer with BIA Crow Agency fire.

The fire, which is burning on the Crow Indian Reservation, has produced a plume of smoke visible from Billings, which is roughly 16 miles northwest of where the fire began. Kohn said there were no confirmed reports of structure losses and that relatively few structures lie ahead of the fire front for several miles.

The expectation is that winds Tuesday night will blow it south towards the road between Pryor and St. Xavier. Resources assigned to the fire include helicopters doing bucket drops.

Along with Crow Agency BIA Fire, the Bureau of Land Management's Billings office has also sent resources to the fire. There was no containment estimate as of 5:30 p.m.

