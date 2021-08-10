 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire burning south of Billings between Pryor and Blue Creek estimated at 2,500 acres
editor's pick alert top story

Wildfire burning south of Billings between Pryor and Blue Creek estimated at 2,500 acres

Cottonwood fire

The Cottonwood fire burns alongside Pryor Creek Road near the intersection of Blue Creek Road Tuesday south of Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A wildfire that was found Tuesday between the communities of Pryor and Blue Creek was estimated as of 5:30 p.m. to be 2,500 acres, or about 3.9 square miles, in size.

The fire began at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pryor Creek and has been wind driven at times.

"West winds drove it east into a stubble field on the bench," said Jon Kohn, a public information officer with BIA Crow Agency fire.

Cottonwood fire

The Cottonwood fire burns alongside Pryor Creek Road near the intersection of Blue Creek Road Tuesday south of Billings.

The fire, which is burning on the Crow Indian Reservation, has produced a plume of smoke visible from Billings, which is roughly 16 miles northwest of where the fire began. Kohn said there were no confirmed reports of structure losses and that relatively few structures lie ahead of the fire front for several miles.

Cottonwood fire

The Cottonwood fire burns alongside Pryor Creek Road near the intersection of Blue Creek Road Tuesday, August 10, 2021 south of Billings.

The expectation is that winds Tuesday night will blow it south towards the road between Pryor and St. Xavier. Resources assigned to the fire include helicopters doing bucket drops.

Along with Crow Agency BIA Fire, the Bureau of Land Management's Billings office has also sent resources to the fire. There was no containment estimate as of 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News