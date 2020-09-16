Wildfire costs in Montana hit $10 million

Firefighters and vehicles from across Montana have responded to fight fires raging in California, Washington, and Oregon, but the state still has enough crews to attack new fires in Montana, Bullock said.

“We want to continue to be able to help our neighbors in need, and in order to do so, we need Montanans to continue to be vigilant and safe,” Bullock said.

The immediate impact for Montanans, and most everything with lungs across the Mountain West, is wildfire smoke. The record fires have caused dangerous air quality conditions in western states.

Western Montana has seen some of the worst of that air quality, with levels hitting hazardous is recent days for some communities. Eastern Montana levels have mostly ranged from moderate to unhealthy, and the flow of smoke will likely continue.

A low pressure system will funnel smoke from California fires toward Montana on Friday, Hooley said. A front moving through Saturday could disrupt that trend, but will instead pull in smoke from fires in Oregon and Washington.

