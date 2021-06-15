Wildfire ignites on Crow Reservation in Bighorn Mountains

Firefighters have been dispatched to a wildfire burning in a heavily timbered canyon on the Crow Indian Reservation in the Bighorn Mountains southwest of Fort Smith.
The fire, named the Buffalo Pasture fire, was estimated after a helicopter flyover at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to be 100 acres in size. It is burning in an area known as Little Bull Elk Canyon between Little Bull Elk Ridge and the tribal bison pasture.
A fire update emailed at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday from Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation put the location of the fire southwest of the road going into the Buffalo Pasture and west of the old hunter's cabin and new cabin in that area.
"Even before noon, it has begun burning the thin green grass of the Tribal buffalo pasture," the fire update says.
Speaking a little after 1 p.m., Jon Kohn, an information officer with Crow Agency BIA Fire and Aviation, said that as of another flyover at 12:30 p.m. the grass in the buffalo pasture where the fire was coming up was not carrying fire. "The main potential threat right now is to a cabin in the buffalo pasture," Kohn said. The fire was backing its way slowly to the south up the canyon, Kohn said.
The buffalo pasture is north and east of the fire location. Kohn emphasized that the update was published to help allay concerns people may have about the fire, which is producing a visible plume of smoke. Kohn also noted the significance of the area affected by the fire to the Crow Tribe.
Jacob Stops, an information officer for the Crow Tribe, said to his knowledge tribal buffalo weren't currently in the pasture.
"In fact we were busy trying to get them gathered up to put them back in the pasture. We'll just keep them where they're at," he said.
The fire is roughly halfway between Fort Smith and the Wyoming line. Kohn said the fire was not currently threatening the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area. Tribal Game Wardens have closed the road to the buffalo pasture at Cowboy Camp before Windy Point, according to Kohn.
The fire update also noted that the fire is expected to produce a large amount of smoke. The area where the fire is burning is described by fire officials in the update as a canyon forest carrying 800 to 100 tons per acre of heavy timber "that has not burned in many years."
The fire has burned heavy fuels on either side of the Little Bull Elk Canyon walls and in the 11:30 a.m. flyover was showing rapid spread and flame lengths between 100 to 150 feet. Fire activity appeared to have lessened an hour later in a subsequent flyover.
Randy Pretty On Top, a fuel specialist for Crow Agency BIA Fire Management said that relative humidity in the fire area is at about 10% and would likely keep dropping. Forecasters typically look at relative humidity below 20% as one of several criteria for issuing a red flag warning for conditions that could lead to rapid fire spread and growth. A Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) on Pryor Mountain showed relative humidity at 9% and it appeared to be dropping every half hour, Pretty On Top said.
"I think that thing will probably wake up here sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 3 o'clock. I think that whole thing is going to wake up," Pretty On Top Said. "For the RHs (relative humidities) to be that low up there, that's kind of unusual this time of year."
Fire officials have not determined a cause, but Pretty On Top said that it's possible the fire was started by a holdover lightning strike, meaning a lightning strike in recent days could have ignited fuels but that activity had been relatively dormant until recently. The fire is burning in a remote location and reports of smoke first started coming in around 9:30 or 10 a.m., Tuesday, according to Kohn.
As of the fire update the objectives are to keep the fire from advancing toward Black Canyon, and to protect cabins in the pasture.
BIA fire management reported they had contacted more than 15 people in Black Canyon and that those people are safe for now.
A red flag warning for the area will continue until 10 p.m. and a cold front later Tuesday could bring 35 mph wind gusts. A helitack and a heavy engine with three people on board are headed to the fire, according to the update.
This story will be updated.