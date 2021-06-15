Wildfire ignites on Crow Reservation in Bighorn Mountains

Jacob Stops, an information officer for the Crow Tribe, said to his knowledge tribal buffalo weren't currently in the pasture.

"In fact we were busy trying to get them gathered up to put them back in the pasture. We'll just keep them where they're at," he said.

The fire is roughly halfway between Fort Smith and the Wyoming line. Kohn said the fire was not currently threatening the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area. Tribal Game Wardens have closed the road to the buffalo pasture at Cowboy Camp before Windy Point, according to Kohn.

The fire update also noted that the fire is expected to produce a large amount of smoke. The area where the fire is burning is described by fire officials in the update as a canyon forest carrying 800 to 100 tons per acre of heavy timber "that has not burned in many years."

The fire has burned heavy fuels on either side of the Little Bull Elk Canyon walls and in the 11:30 a.m. flyover was showing rapid spread and flame lengths between 100 to 150 feet. Fire activity appeared to have lessened an hour later in a subsequent flyover.