Wildfire near Park City now 80% contained

More than 100 firefighters are working the fire, which began burning Sunday shortly before 1 p.m. north of Benedict road in the Benedict Gulch area.

The fire has burned both grass and timber in a subdivision and at one point Sunday threatened more than 100 structures. The fire is adjacent to a second subdivison.

A Sunday evening update from DES stated that forward progress of the fire had been stopped and evacuations had been lifted. No structures had been lost but some had been damaged, according to the Sunday evening update.

Crews had planned on working through the night to continue building additional containment lines around structures, and both airplanes and helicopters were expected to join the firefighting effort Monday. The emphasis on protecting structures remained a focus Monday morning.

Stillwater County DES asks that only residents travel on Benedict Gulch and Valley Creek Road and that people be aware of fire equipment on roadways. "There will be smoke and flames visible but it is behind containment lines and there are over 100 firefighters on-scene who are working the fire," according to the DES update.