A fire that grew to be a little less than a square mile Monday north of Shepherd is contained and suspected to be human-caused.
The 17-Mile 2 fire remained under investigation Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. BLM has not yet released more specific information on how the fire started.
The fire burned 11 miles northwest of Shepherd on a mix of private and BLM land. The fire burned on grass and brush. The 17-Mile 2 fire began at approximately 12:25 p.m. Monday and was contained and controlled by 5:43 p.m. that day.
Another fire, called the 17-Mile fire, burned in light fuels Sunday at the 17-Mile Shooting Range north of Shepherd. Firefighters were sent to the fire at about 4:47 p.m. That fire was 0.6 acres and contained and controlled at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
