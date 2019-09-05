Three wildfires ignited and were contained near Pryor on Wednesday, after a dry heat wave hit the area.
The largest of the three wildfire started around 4 p.m. on Roadside 484, three miles east of Pryor, according to a press release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management Branch.
That fire grew to about 524 acres, or about and eighth of a square mile, though a wheat stubble field and coulees. The fire was caused by farming equipment, according to the BIA.
Wednesday was forecast to be hot and dry, Big Horn County was under a red flag alert for the day due to dangerous fire weather conditions.
The high on the Crow reservation reached 101 degrees, with breezy winds on Wednesday, according to the BIA release.
The fire was fought with two helicopters, one from the BIA and one from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, BIA and DNRC firefighters and local ranchers.
The fire was contained Wednesday evening. The two other fires were also contained. The release did not specify their sizes.
Temperatures will continue to be hot on Friday for the area, before cooling down going into the new week.