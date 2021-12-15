Will James history teacher receives congressional recognition

History teacher Hunter Jones was surprised Wednesday with a congressional certificate and a conversation with a senator.
Jones is an eighth-grade teacher at Will James Middle School where he has been drumming up donations to send care packages to service members for about 20 years.
Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines met by live video with Jones during second period. A local veteran affairs liaison personally delivered the certificate.
“I’m beyond humbled. It’s simply amazing and I don’t feel I deserve it, but I’ve always tried to raise awareness for society to take care of the veterans – both active and inactive,” said Jones.
Students passing by asked what was going on and fist-bumped Jones. Principal Becky Carlson fought back tears.
“It was one small act of kindness that started it, and it’s turned into this major production,” she said. “It’s a collective effort because he utilizes the students to help organize the troop packages, we get donations, and people have been so generous in the mission of supporting our troops.”
Daines submitted a statement to the congressional record honoring Jones. The statement is permanent, and is part of the official daily record of the U.S. Congress, according to the senator’s press secretary Katherine McKeogh.
Daines offers the honor once a month to Montanans, but Jones' honor is separate from the monthly recognition, said McKeogh.
“Hunter’s patriotism and love for the men and women of our armed forces will live on in the generations of Montanans he has taught at Will James Middle School in Billings, Montana,” reads part of the statement. Daines also states that nearly “30 of Jones’ former students have been inspired to military service, including a Navy SEAL and members of all military branches.”
Jones and about 14 students currently send weekly packages to Montanans in the 163rd and 190th regiments of the National Guard, some of whom are deployed in Kuwait, he said. There were 22 soldiers on the list at one time last year.
The project was most active during the Iraq war. “It was nuts doing this project because there were so many people. Every other family knew somebody who was deployed. Ever since, it’s slowed down.”
The packages contain items like cookies, candy, chocolate, sports drink powder, jerky and seeds. The most expensive part is the shipping. Many teachers are among the donors and contributors, along with a growing network that Jones reaches out to, he said.
Jones also helps to organize an annual Veterans Day assembly, for which Daines was a keynote speaker two years ago. During an assembly in 2009, Jones had arranged for Blackhawk helicopters to fly in from Helena as well as a jet to flyover, but strong winds prevented the showing.
“There’s a lot of hands in it to make this what it is, but it’s kind of a quiet thing. Even though our school knows about it, that’s just Mr. Jones. He’s a humble human and I don’t think he likes being in the spotlight,” Carlson said.
Jones hopes to encourage community involvement. He has several family members who have served, but he instead chose to volunteer his time and efforts to more local needs.
“It really warmed my heart because he really deserves this because he sends these things off to all the soldiers, and he helps a lot around the world, and he helps us students too,” said eighth grader A.J. Alfons who watched the zoom meeting with the senator.
People interested in donating may contact the school or Jones directly at jonesh@billingsschools.org.