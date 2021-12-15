Will James history teacher receives congressional recognition

Daines offers the honor once a month to Montanans, but Jones' honor is separate from the monthly recognition, said McKeogh.

“Hunter’s patriotism and love for the men and women of our armed forces will live on in the generations of Montanans he has taught at Will James Middle School in Billings, Montana,” reads part of the statement. Daines also states that nearly “30 of Jones’ former students have been inspired to military service, including a Navy SEAL and members of all military branches.”

Jones and about 14 students currently send weekly packages to Montanans in the 163rd and 190th regiments of the National Guard, some of whom are deployed in Kuwait, he said. There were 22 soldiers on the list at one time last year.

The project was most active during the Iraq war. “It was nuts doing this project because there were so many people. Every other family knew somebody who was deployed. Ever since, it’s slowed down.”

The packages contain items like cookies, candy, chocolate, sports drink powder, jerky and seeds. The most expensive part is the shipping. Many teachers are among the donors and contributors, along with a growing network that Jones reaches out to, he said.