The Western Heritage Center's August High Noon lecture on Thursday features Lou Mandler, noted Montana historian, author, and educator, speaking on her latest book, “Montana’s Visionary Mayor: Willard E. Fraser.”

The program runs from noon to 1 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 17, and is free to attend. Guests are encouraged to tour the museum exhibits, as well as the new landscaping and open-air display outside.

Willard Fraser, who was known for his outspoken personality and charisma, was the progressive and often controversial four-term mayor of Billings during the turbulent 1960s. Fraser was equally comfortable rubbing elbows with high-level politicians and celebrities — like his father-in-law poet Robert Frost — as well as residents living in poverty. He was passionate about issues like clear air and water, urban blight, diversity, cultural preservation and education.

“When people think about history in the American West, they often focus on the late 19th century, forgetting that many intriguing people and events fill our 20th century story," said WHC Director, Kevin Kooistra. "We are really excited for Lou’s new book and the perspective it gives us on Mayor Fraser and his impact in Billings and beyond.”

For those who cannot attend in person, this program also will be broadcast through Facebook Live on the WHC page (facebook.com/WesternHeritageCenter, questions may be posted in the comment section if you listen live), and will be available through Community7 public television (access through ywhc.org/museum-programs/lecture-series/). The WHC is located on 2822 Montana Avenue, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with admission fees of $5 or less.

A ground floor, ADA entrance is located on the west side of the main entry stairs, and all public areas are accessible. Information on accessibility, exhibits, and upcoming programs can be found at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at (406) 256-6809.