Wilmouth receives Billings Chamber Legacy Award

Dr. Robert J. Wilmouth, president of Rocky Mountain College, is the Billings Chamber 2020 Legacy Award honoree.

Wilmouth has served in multiple leadership capacities in Billings for almost 30 years, and will be honored during the 2020 Billings Chamber Annual Meeting at The Babcock Theatre on Sept. 10.

Wilmouth has been the President of Rocky Mountain College since January 2013. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and pre-professional studies from the University of Notre Dame. After college, he worked as a marketing representative for the IBM Corporation in the financial branch in Chicago. During this time, he also served as a commissioned officer in the Army Reserves Medical Corps.

After receiving his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Illinois, he was a surgical resident at the University of Colorado, and then a two-year fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at New York University. He moved to Billings in 1991 and joined Billings Clinic as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, and then as chief of cardiac services and medical director.

He was also the program director for the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program at RMC.