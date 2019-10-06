A storm capable of producing more than 8 inches of snow could hit the Billings area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
The storm might be preceded by a drop in temperatures from the upper 60s Tuesday into the upper 20s Wednesday, a change of about 40 degrees.
Warm road temperatures might melt early snow, which could refreeze as temperatures continue to drop and more snow accumulates, creating potential for both ice and slush on the roads.
Rapidly falling snow could lower visibility and winds might range between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Snow might begin between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday, making for a difficult morning commute in Billings, but also in particular to the west and south of the city.
"Travel in particular westbound towards Bozeman or southbound towards Sheridan Wednesday could be extremely challenging," said Dan Borsum, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Snow could continue to fall into the evening Wednesday.
"So right now we are advising people to allow a lot of extra time and reconsider travel plans because the timing of this is really gonna, I think catch people off guard, especially since the weather's been so nice," said Dan Borsum, a meteorologist with the weather service.
In a forecast graphic published at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the weather service showed Billings in the midst of an area labeled at high risk of more than 4 inches of snow, and in an area at moderate risk for more than 8 inches of snow.
By about 1:30 p.m. Sunday that forecast was still holding, Borsum said.
Borsum described the storm as a "blast," meaning it's not expected to linger over the area.
"It's not a typical arctic air mass coming down from Alaska or the North Pole," Borsum said. "It has more to do with the power of the system and the upper level atmosphere driving the change to very sudden cold conditions."
A broad area might be affected by the storm. Early Sunday the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook beginning Tuesday evening and extending into the weekend for southern Wheatland County, Musselshell County, Treasure County, northern and southern Rosebud County, Custer County, Fallon County, northern Stillwater County, Yellowstone County, Powder River County, Carter County, southern and northern Big Horn County, eastern Carbon County, and Golden Valley County. Additional areas under the hazardous weather outlook include Judith Gap, the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, the Crazy Mountains, the northeast Bighorn Mountains and the Sheridan foothills.