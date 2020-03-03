Wind rips roof off Billings South Side building

While chasing a pair of glasses blown off by Tuesday's powerful winds, Angel Henderson heard a boom.

She looked up.

The boom had come from ahead of her, where gusting winds had ripped the roof off a building under construction on First Avenue South.

The corrugated metal and underlying wooden supports of one roof had been peeled off of one building and laid onto the roof of the Henderson's apartment building behind it.

Henderson had been on her way home for a nap after taking care of some business downtown when the wind took a walking companion's glasses, and then a roof.

The loose roof got caught up in overhanging power lines, which at one point sparked. Power was cut off to the building and the entrance was blocked off with caution tape afterward.

The ripped-off roof was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. It appeared to have come off a building under construction at 2820 First Avenue South and landed on the building directly behind it at 107 South 29th Street.

At one point, Henderson said she went inside the apartment building to warn her neighbors about the situation overhead.