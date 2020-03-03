Wind rips roof off Billings South Side building

7 Day Forecast
While chasing a pair of glasses blown off by Tuesday's powerful winds, Angel Henderson heard a boom.
She looked up.
The boom had come from ahead of her, where gusting winds had ripped the roof off a building under construction on First Avenue South.
The corrugated metal and underlying wooden supports of one roof had been peeled off of one building and laid onto the roof of the Henderson's apartment building behind it.
Henderson had been on her way home for a nap after taking care of some business downtown when the wind took a walking companion's glasses, and then a roof.
The loose roof got caught up in overhanging power lines, which at one point sparked. Power was cut off to the building and the entrance was blocked off with caution tape afterward.
The ripped-off roof was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. It appeared to have come off a building under construction at 2820 First Avenue South and landed on the building directly behind it at 107 South 29th Street.
At one point, Henderson said she went inside the apartment building to warn her neighbors about the situation overhead.
Henderson said she was able to move her newly purchased car, parked nearby, just before more debris could have fallen onto it.
Still, she said big pieces of wood from the damaged roof cracked her windshield and dented the body of the car.
"It's a good thing cars don't have tears or mine would be crying," she said.
The Billings Fire Department remained on scene late Tuesday morning, but there appeared to be little they could immediately do about the displaced roof as winds continued to hit the area.
The building that lost its roof is being remodeled and a listing on the NAI Business Properties website describes it as a multi-tenant office or retail building. The exterior remodel was planned to include a new exterior facade, new bathrooms as needed, new LED interior lighting and a new or repaired sidewalk.
If she couldn't get back into the building, Henderson she didn't have anywhere else to stay. Still, she tried to remain upbeat about the situation, saying she was glad no one was hurt.
"Just got to keep a positive outlook about it," she said.
The National Weather Service in Billings issued a red flag warning for Billings Tuesday on the expectation that high winds could create conditions in which fires could rapidly spread. Forecasts anticipated gusts of up to 60 miles per hour at lower elevations and up to 70 mph in mountain foothills.
As Henderson stood outside her apartment building talking about the experience, a Pepsi can bounced down the sidewalk like a tumbleweed. Dust kicked up in the air. A downed tree branch lay on the ground in front of her and the 7 on the "107" address number fixed to her apartment building swung loosely in the wind.
She remarked that she thought seven was a lucky number.
"Mother Nature is kicking ass on the South Side today," she said.
