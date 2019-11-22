A warm but windy weekend should lead into a cooler week with moderate chances for snow on Monday and Tuesday in Billings.
The weekend should stay tepid, with highs in the 50s. Friday sees a sunny forecast with a high of 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 52, and Sunday sees a high of 55. There's a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon on Sunday.
Starting Saturday much of the region should see high, gusty winds.
The Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton and Judith Gap areas are under a high wind watch beginning Saturday and ending Sunday. The area is predicted to have gusts up to 60 mph.
Much of Eastern Montana, including Billings, will also see high winds beginning on Saturday with gusts higher than 40 mph possible.
Beginning Sunday night temperatures start to cool down, with snow possible in Billings. Monday sees a high of 42 degrees with a 50% chance of snow. Little to no accumulation is predicted.
Tuesday sees a small chance of snow with a high of 35 degrees. Wednesday is forecast to be 30 degrees with a 40% of snow.
Thanksgiving Day should see a high of 29 degrees with 30% chance of snow.