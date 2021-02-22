Winds top 60 mph for second day in Billings

Wind wreaked havoc for a second day in Billings, as the National Weather Service reported that a 63 mph wind gust was recorded at the Billings airport for the second day in a row.

This is the first time this has ever happened, the weather service tweeted.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Monday.

The warning affects Musselshell, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Golden Valley and Northeastern Yellowstone counties.

After decreasing tonight, winds are expected to pick up again tomorrow, according to meteorologist Nickolai Reimer of the National Weather Service office in Billings.

"Looks like we'll have one more day of these higher winds," Reimer said.

A semi tractor-trailer blew off the road on Highway 87 North on Monday morning. No one was injured in the crash, according to the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department.

